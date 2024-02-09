International Audi stars at Bathurst 12 Hour

Ricardo Feller, Kelvin van der Linde, Markus Winkelhock and Christopher Haase will all contest the Bathurst 12 Hour in Audi R8 LMS GT3s from the Melbourne Performance Centre. High-calibre Audi line-up.

Melbourne Performance Centre has confirmed that two of the Audi R8 LMS GT3s will be entered in the Pro class, drawing on the highly experienced professional drivers already associated with the team to drive both cars.

The KFC / Jamec Racing car will be driven by Brad Schumacher, Markus Winkelhock and Ricardo Feller in the endurance classic at Bathurst.

The Wash It / Jamec Racing sister car will be driven by Liam Talbot, Kelvin van der Linde and Christopher Haase.

Although both cars technically have 'Pro-Am' crews, they will compete in the 'Pro' class where the minimum drive time for bronze-rated drivers is waived - the same rule that saw the SunEnergy1 team win the race in 2023.

Marc Cini will be joined by Bathurst 1000 winner Lee Holdsworth and Dean Fiore aboard his Hallmarc Team MPC Audi R8 LMS in the Pro-Am class.

With Schumacher and Talbot, the team has two of the most experienced and successful Audi drivers in the country. Talbot took six race wins last year in an Audi R8 entered by MPC on his way to the title in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS. Schumacher won seven times on his way to the GT-Am title last year.

The experienced international drivers bring a huge amount of Bathurst experience and success to the team. Winkelhock is competing at Bathurst for the ninth time this year and finished second in the race with Audi in 2015. The former Formula 1 driver is a former Intercontinental GT Challenge champion, three-time winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and GT1 world champion.

The South African van der Linde has made four starts at the legendary Mount Panorama Circuit and qualified second twice - including on his last visit in 2022. He also set the fastest lap of the race twice. The Swiss Feller made his Bathurst debut for Team MPC in 2022, Christopher Haase is one of Audi's experts when it comes to Bathurst. The German, a former winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, will contest his eighth 12-hour race at Bathurst this year, all with Audi.

Hallmarc Team MPC driver Marc Cini will contest his twelfth 12-hour race this year - a record for any entrant in the GT3 era of the race. Cini, Bathurst 1000 winner Holdsworth and Dean Fiore are one of the longest-running driver combinations in the race, finishing the 2022 race together in seventh place.