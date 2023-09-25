Yamaha: New China partnership with CF Moto

Yamaha has ended its partnership with the Chinese manufacturer Jianshe, which has existed since 1992, and has entered into a joint venture with CF Moto. CF Moto also has a collaboration with KTM.

Since 1992, Jianshe built and distributed motorbikes and scooters for Yamaha in China. At the same time, a new partnership between Yamaha and CF Moto will be established under the name Zhuzhou CF Yamaha Motor.

500 employees will work for the newly formed company, in which CF Moto will own 50 percent, Yamaha 44.23 percent and 5.77 percent will be owned by a Hong Kong-based company called Tair Yea.

The purpose of Zhuzhou CF Yamaha Motor is to build and sell motorbikes and scooters. The company is based in Zhuzhou, 1000 km from CF Moto's headquarters in Hangzhou. The partners do not specify which scooters and motorbikes these are to be. Jianshe builds motorbikes and scooters up to 150 cc, CF Moto has more extensive competences and would probably be able to produce, for example, two- and three-cylinder models of Yamaha's MT series.

CF Moto produces the 790 and 890 models for KTM, distributes KTM motorbikes in China and builds its own motorbikes (among other engines) with the 790 engine. KTM distributes CF Moto in five European countries, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland.