Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE: She is the most beautiful

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE was voted "Moto più bella", the most beautiful motorbike, at the EICMA motorbike show in Milan. This is not the first time that a Ducati has won this trade fair award.

In this public vote, organised since 2005 by the Italian motorbike magazine Motocyclismo, participants can cast their vote at the show or online. Around 25,500 people took part in the vote, 35% of whom chose the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE as Queen of the Show.

The beauty award was presented to Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati design department, in a ceremony at the Motocyclismo stand on the last day of the show. A Ducati has won the award twelve times since it was first held.

In addition to the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE and its high-tech single-cylinder engine called Superquadro Mono, the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 also attracted a great deal of interest: The 500 units of this special series to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Ducati 916 design icon have already all been sold.

The good mood at the Ducati stand was further heightened when three Ducati riders stood on the MotoGP podium at the trade fair weekend in Sepang/Malaysia. The perfect setting to announce the date of the big Ducati celebration: World Ducati Week 2024 will take place from 26 to 28 July on and around the Misano racetrack.