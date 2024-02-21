Mash B-Side 500: New sidecar with two-cylinder engine

The French-Chinese brand Mash has had sidecars powered by a single-cylinder engine in its model range since 2017. The range is now being expanded to include a two-cylinder sidecar.

They still exist, the motorbike manufacturers who build sidecars ex works. Now Mash is adding a new sidecar with a 500cc twin-cylinder engine to its two single-cylinder sidecars. The drive unit is a replica of the Honda engine from the CB500, as it was built from 1993 to 2002, which is widely used in Asia. A liquid-cooled in-line two-cylinder engine with two overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder.

It delivers 54 hp at 8500 rpm and 51 Nm at 7500 rpm from a displacement of 494 cc. The six-speed gearbox is modified for the sidecar, with one forward gear omitted in favour of a reverse gear.

The chassis consists of round steel tubes. The front and rear wheels are guided by swing arms with two suspension struts each. The official pictures show cross-spoke wheels, which would allow tubeless tyres to be fitted. All three wheels measure 18 inches in diameter and are decelerated with hydraulic disc brakes.

The tank holds 18 litres. The sidecar is visually identical to the model previously fitted to the single-cylinder models. The Mash B-Side 500 is approved for three people and weighs 345 kg ready to ride and will be available from dealers from mid-April 2024 at a price of 11,999 euros.