After World Cup defeat: Chris Harris on his deficits

Chris Harris travelled to the last long track GP in Mühldorf with a one-point lead over Martin Smolinski. At the end of the race day, the Englishman only managed silver behind the local hero.

Right in the first round, Chris Harris and Martin Smolinski met at the showdown in Mühldorf. While Martin wrote three points for his second place behind Kenneth Kruse Hansen, Harris finished last. In the following heat, Harris seemed to be on course for a win, but the Briton dropped out in the third heat. "We didn't have the speed in the bikes, at one point the carburettor went down," Harris told SPEEDWEEK.com.

From the retirement onwards it was all about getting into the last-chance heat for Harris, who was visibly trying to get the maximum speed out of the bike, which he narrowly managed to do with a win in the final heat.

The system in the long track GP is that the top 3 go directly into the final after the heats, the riders in positions 4 to 8 go into the heat, from which the top two advance to the final.

Since Harris and Smolinski were separated by only one point before Mühldorf, the starting situation was clear: Whoever finishes the race before the other is the world champion.

From the poor blue starting position, Harris did not get far enough ahead in the last-chance heat and initially cut his teeth on the Czech Hynek Stichauer. When he only crossed the finish line in third place, the World Championship title was gone - because Smolinski had qualified directly for the final. In sporting fairness, Harris was among the first well-wishers to make his way to "Smoli's" pit to congratulate his former teammate at the Coventry Bees on the title.

"We've had a good year and to be ranked No 2 in the world is something as well," said Harris. "I go into the competition to win. After a fourth, a third and now a second in the World Cup, I'm hoping this coming year will be mine."

Where the 40-year-old needs to start, he is aware. Harris: "I've done well this year, but I always struggle on the 1000-metre tracks because I come from the short speedway tracks. But I've made progress there too and I hope I can build on that next year."