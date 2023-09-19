Kenneth Hansen: Focused to stay ahead of Smoli

In Mühldorf, Kenneth Kruse Hansen won a final for the long track world championship for the second time this season after Scheeßel and thus captured the bronze medal at the last second.

After a diversion via the last-chance heat, Denmark's Kenneth Kruse Hansen won the final heat in the sixth and last World Championship final of the season in Mühldorf am Inn. Hansen had to fight hard, as Martin Smolinski, who was already determined as world champion, was breathing down his neck for four laps. "I focused on staying in front of Martin, he challenged me mightily and I did my best to find good lines and deliver a fair duel with him," the Dane looked back in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Hansen did not notice what was happening behind him. Zach Wajtknecht, who had raced strongly in the heats, dropped from third to fourth place and Hansen's victory brought him level on points with Wajtknecht in the overall standings. Unlike in the past, there is no longer a jump-off in such a case, but the majority of the better places in the individual Grands Prix count. With two GP wins, Hansen had the better end for himself.

"I didn't think about it and worked from run to run," clarified the 35-year-old. "When Zach was in the final, I thought it was going to be impossible to win the bronze medal. But it turned out to be possible and I'm very pleased and surprised that it worked out."

The Dane has now become one of the top people in long-track racing, and after World Championship silver in the 2020 Corona season, he has now claimed another medal. If Hansen has his way, more are to follow. "My goal is to become world champion one day. But I still have a lot to learn, as Martin or also Chris Harris have been racing on the long track for many years. I hope to learn my lessons from that and build on that for the future," said Hansen, who has a team of experienced supporters behind him. "There are a few people who help me. Matten Kroeger is extremely important for me, and Erik Gundersen and Peter Johns should also be mentioned. They have great knowledge and help me so much - I have to thank everyone from my team."

Results Long Track GP Mühldorf/D:

1st Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 21 World Championship points/14 preliminary points.

2nd Martin Smolinski (D), 19/18

3rd Romano Hummel (NL), 17/13

4th Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 15/18

5th Josef Franc (CZ), 13/13

6th Chris Harris (GB), 11/10

7th Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 10/12

8th Tero Aarnio (FIN), 9/12

9th Jörg Tebbe (D), 8/7

10th Dave Meijerink (NL), 7/7

11th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 5/7

12th Theo Pijper (NL), 4/6

13th Stephan Katt (D), 3/6

14th Mika Meijer (NL), 2/4

15th Gaetan Stella (F), 1/2



Last-Chance-Heat: 1st Josef Franc, 2nd Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 3rd Chris Harris, 4th Hynek Stichauer, 5th Tero Aarnio



Final: 1st Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 2nd Martin Smolinski, 3rd Romano Hummel, 4th Zach Wajtknecht, 5th Josef Franc

Final standings long track world championship 2023:

1. Martin Smolinski (D), 106 points

2nd Chris Harris (GB), 99

3rd Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 77 points

4th Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 77

5th Romano Hummel (NL), 73

6th Josef Franc (CZ), 64

--------------------------------------------------

7th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 54

8th Lukas Fienhage (D), 47

9 Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 47

10th Dave Meijerink (NL), 45

11th Mika Meijer (NL), 32

12th Stephan Katt (D), 29

13th Theo Pijper (NL), 29

14th Gaetan Stella (F), 24

15th Tero Aarnio (FIN), 17

16 Erik Riss (D), 15

17th Stanislaw Burza (PL), 10

18th Jörg Tebbe (D), 9

19th Jordan Dubernard (F), 5

20th Daniel Spiller (D), 5

21 Max Dilger (D), 4

22nd Mathias Tresarrieu (F), 2

23rd Fabian Wachs (D), 0