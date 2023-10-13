Max Dilger: An artificial hip was inevitable

Max Dilger has been out of action this season since May. And what had been threatening all summer was now inevitable. The 34-year-old from Lahr got a new hip joint.

Max Dilger had to deal with a broken hip for more than one and a half years. The consequences of an accident in Poland. In spring, after the first final round of the Long Track World Championship, he had to stop racing because bone growths had formed on his hip joint.

These outgrowths were then surgically removed. Since his mobility had improved considerably after only a short time, the rider from Baden initially still hoped to be able to compete again this season and started preparing for the second long track GP in Ostrowo. However, the hope of a start at the World Championship round in Poland was dashed a few days before the GP, as the head of his hip had become inflamed, which made itself felt with severe pain.

Since all attempts at treatment were unsuccessful and Dilger was permanently dependent on crutches in everyday life, the only last resort was the insertion of an artificial joint, an operation that Martin Smolinski also had to undergo in the recent past.

"Waiting any longer would have only made things worse in the long run, so I decided to have the operation now," Dilger explains how the decision to have the operation came about, "I was extremely limited physically and also only mobile with crutches, which hindered me enormously in everyday life."

After the successful operation in Heidelberg, Max Dilger now has an intensive rehabilitation programme ahead of him, which will be completed at Top-Life in Berghauten, among other places. The goal is to first of all become pain-free again and fully fit for everyday life.