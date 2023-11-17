2024 World Endurance Championships: Three final races in Germany

Three of the five Grands Prix of the 2024 Long Track World Championship will take place on German sand tracks. The U23 riders will crown their champion in Vechta.

To kick off the 2024 Long Track World Championships, the best sand track riders in the world will gather at the Waldstadion in Herxheim on Father's Day. After the start on 9 May, the World Championships will take a break until 13 July before continuing in Marmande on the eve of the bank holidays in France. The title will be awarded on 22 September in Roden in the Netherlands.

In addition to Herxheim, World Championship points will be up for grabs in Scheeßel on 11 August and in Vechta on 14 September. There will not be a World Championship event on a speedway track in Poland in 2024.

In Mühldorf, where Martin Smolinski became world champion this year, the GP places for 2025 will be awarded in the Challenge. The final of the U23 World Championship will be held on 13 September, on the eve of the long track GP in Vechta.



The Team World Championship will take place on 7 September in Morizes.

Long Track World Championship 2024 dates:



Grand Prix:

9 May - Final 1 - Herxheim (D)

13 July - Final 2 - Marmande (F)

11 August - Final 3 - Scheeßel (D)

14 September - Final 4 - Vechta (D)

22 September - Final 5 - Roden (NL)



Team:

7 September - Final - Morizes (F)



U23:

13 September - Final - Vechta (D)