Long track GP: Tero Aarnio does not have to start from scratch

Tero Aarnio took part in four of the six long track GPs in 2023. After initially moderate success, the Finn made it to the semi-finals in Mühldorf and put in his best race. He wants to build on this in 2024.

Tero Aarnio has spent the majority of his career on the speedway track and raced in the professional leagues in Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Great Britain. He has also been gaining a foothold on the long track in recent years and made four appearances in the long track GP last year after two appearances in 2022. He also raced in the Challenge in La Reole and only just missed out on qualifying for the 2024 World Championship in sixth place. As Challenge winner Chris Harris is seeded as runner-up in the World Championship, Aarnio moves up and will contest his first full GP season on the long track in 2024.

"Everything we did last year, we did with the aim of being in the World Championship this year. As the tracks are mostly the same, we have experience and are not starting from scratch," the Finn told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I didn't have a lot of experience on the long track and struggled with that. We tried to take part in as many races as possible and gain experience. But when you have the 14 best riders in the world against you, one free practice session is not enough to get used to the track. It always took me one or two runs to get the hang of it. In Mühldorf, I was happy to find the set-up early enough to make it to the semi-finals."

"In speedway, everyone uses roughly the same set-up, but that's a big difference on the long track," added the 39-year-old. "If you ask other riders for their opinion, everyone uses something different and is still fast. It's very hard to build up the knowledge of the set-up yourself. That's why I found it difficult in the Grand Prix, I have to gain experience myself. Nevertheless, I try to talk a lot with other riders to find out what they do. And then try to see if it suits me. I also look at a lot of recordings and what lines the others are driving on the track."

With the experience gained and the 2024 World Championship place in his pocket, Tero Aarnio is heading into the 2024 season with a new goal: "A year ago, we set ourselves the goal of getting a permanent place, now we want to take the next step and not just ride along."