After long track world championship title Smolinski aims for the triple

In Mühldorf, Bavaria, Martin Smolinski won the individual world championship on the long track for the second time in his career. The next world championship title is to follow as early as next weekend.

Martin Smolinski could have a golden week. After the Bavarian won the World Championship on the 1000-metre sand track in Mühldorf, another gold medal could follow at the Long Track of Nations in Roden. With his teammates Erik Riss, Stephan Katt and Jörg Tebbe, an experienced German team is ready to face the duel for the medals.

"All of them will be hard to beat," Smolinski pays respect to the opposing teams, but is also confident enough to aim for the title. "We've all known each other for a long time and get on quite well with each other," said Smolinski. "We will have to harmonise together on the track and should avoid zeros in every run."

In order to be able to race for World Championship medals again, the Bavarian has had to work hard in recent years and deal with and overcome several setbacks. After his serious hip fracture in 2020, Smolinski fought his way back onto the bike and even became runner-up in the long track world championships in 2021. Then, in spring 2022, the bad news: the 38-year-old needed an artificial hip. After a long ordeal, "Smoli" returned once again and is now back at the top. "Where there's a will, there's a way and we always get back up. I was dependent on crutches in everyday life and had to fight my way back to the top of the world with several operations with my team and family behind me."

After the individual World Championships on the long track and the World Team Championships, the Olching rider is still aiming for a third title on the long track, on 3 October at the German Championships in Herxheim. There he was already on course for victory at the World Championship opener when a technical defect stopped him. Smolinski is hardly concerned about the fact that he will then be competing against his fellow riders again, with whom he wants to win the team title this weekend. "That's business as usual for me.