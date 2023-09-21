Katt: "If you need me, I'm ready".

Actually, 44-year-old Stephan Katt from Neuwittenbek had already finished with the national team, but at the same time he is hell-bent on getting another precious metal alongside captain Martin Smolinski, Erik Riss and Jörg Tebbe.

Stephan Katt clearly leads the list of Germany's top riders. With eleven team World Cup participations now, he is the only one who can boast a double-digit number. From the beginning of the team competition, which is now called Longtrack of Nations, from 2007 to 2017, Katt was a consistent participant, with the exception of 2009. He won gold seven times with the German national team, silver twice - and thus more medals than anyone else.

After his last gold so far, in 2017 in Roden, the man from Schleswig-Holstein had declared his retirement from the team. "But I have also always said that if there are difficulties, I am ready." Katt has kept his word. Because it was not easy for DMSB team manager Josef Hukelmann to get a team together this year: With Lukas Fienhage, Michael Härtel and Max Dilger, all of them already multiple team world champions and potential candidates, the list of names of eligible but currently injured pilots is a long one.

Besides Smolinski, Katt is the only one who was in the team when it won the title in Roden in 2017: "I like the track. It allows a lot of lines." His teammate Erik Riss speaks out as a "Katt fan": "If Stephan has a good day, he can beat everyone." Whether his crash in Scheeßel last year and the consequences still hinder him? "Not when it comes to riding," says Katt. "But I also struggled mentally after Scheeßel. But that has been getting better and better over the past few weeks."

It was only last Sunday that Katt had his last outing at the individual World Championships in Mühldorf. The long track in Mühldorf, known as the fast autobahn among experts, has been one of Katt's favourite tracks so far. Last year, he finished fourth at the GP there, but in 2023 he was only 13th: "We made a technical mistake and made improvements based on our understanding, which then went in exactly the wrong direction. I'm very annoyed about that and even days afterwards."

Compared to 2017, the mode of the World Team Championship has changed several times. What has remained the same is that Germany has to compete against each of the six opposing nations - Great Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and France - in the preliminary heats. Whereas last year there were two pilots and three nations competing against each other, in 2023 there was a return to three against three and thus two teams per heat. The two teams with the best points will contest the all-important final. Whoever wins the final is the world champion.

For Stephan Katt, the "strong British" and the "home-strong Dutch, who know the track inside out" are among the favourites: "The competition is definitely there - and everything depends on the last run." But that doesn't mean that defending champion Germany will bury its head in the sand right from the start: "With a cool team spirit, a good mood and mental strength, this thing can be rocked." In any case, according to Katt's assessment, Roden will be "a really hot box". It remains to be seen whether the DMSB will be able to win gold, silver, bronze or even just tin. For Katt, who is the first rider to have the chance of winning his tenth medal, one thing is certain: "We want to win.