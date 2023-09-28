Cal Crutchlow: Márquez on Ducati would be boring

For the first time since last year's season finale in Valencia on 6 November 2022, Cal Crutchlow will contest another Grand Prix this weekend in Motegi - almost eleven months later. However, the Yamaha test rider is not worried about facing his rivals in a race situation.

"They should be scared of me. Because the last time I was on track with another rider was in April. In Aragón and here in Motegi I tested alone afterwards. So they should be scared of me missing the braking point in turn 1," the Briton dryly held. "There seems to be a pile-up in the start corner every week now. So I'm going to start five seconds later and then make up eight places in one corner," Cal also had a not entirely serious strategy ready.

Then the 37-year-old veteran underlined: "I feel okay. Of course the references will be a bit different, but I'm not a rookie either. I'm looking forward to seeing some other bikes on the track and not just some marshal sitting at the track while still messaging his wife on his smartphone."

Thestated aim for Cal's wildcard entry, according to Yamaha, is to push development. However, major innovations are not expected on his M1 - apart from the special Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team look. "We need to understand some parts better. It's nothing we haven't already tested, but we need to start sorting out some things altogether or keep them."

More interesting are the three-time GP winner's comments on the future of his former Honda brand mate Marc Márquez. The eight-time world champion himself was also wary of making a clear commitment at Motegi, thus further driving the guesswork.

"I have no idea what I would do in Marc's place," Crutchlow said. Of course, the Briton still has an opinion - and he expressed it clearly as usual: "But I've always said: If Marc were to switch to a Ducati, everyone else wouldn't even need to compete. And that's why I don't want him to do it. I wish he would make the turnaround with Honda."

The background: "I basically don't care, I just want to see a good race on TV," explained Cal, who has ended his racing career after the 2020 season. "I think Marc is still the best rider and the greatest talent I've had the privilege to race with. I was riding a Honda at the same time. I knew what he was doing and I understood it. But I couldn't put it into practice. His talent was incredible and I don't think he lost that talent. I just think his bike is not letting him do what he was used to doing at the moment. If the bike would let him, I think he would still be at the top of the world championship. So if he goes to Ducati, maybe it would be completely boring. The other story, on the other hand, would be that he makes a comeback with Honda. I think that could be a better story for everybody."

"We know that Yamaha and Honda can build the best bikes in the world because they have done it for many years," Crutchlow continued. "Ducati didn't win for 15 years, Aprilia was nowhere, KTM just started to get really strong. But that can change again. In five years' time the two Japanese manufacturers may be back at the top in full force and the others in nowhere. That's racing."

"Honda and Yamaha are strong manufacturers. They know how to build a bike, they have good engineers," affirmed the Yamaha test rider. "The problem is that they have to change the way they work. Because what they have always done doesn't work now. The rules of the game have changed, that's the reality. We have to be more open - Yamaha knows that and I am convinced Honda knows it too. If they start acting faster and reacting better, and more impartially, and maybe not playing it too safe, I'm confident they will make it."