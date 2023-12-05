RNF and Dorna agree: CryptoDATA withdraws

SPEEDWEEK.com announced it before the weekend, now it's finalised. The CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia team accepts the cancellation of the contract by Dorna and IRTA.

In the 2023 season, Aprilia Racing ran a MotoGP customer team for the first time, namely the CryptoDATA RNF racing team. The Romanian company CryptoDATA had taken over 60 per cent of the RNF team from Razlan Razali, while the Malaysian had retained 40 per cent and remained team headmaster. Riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández were under contract with Aprilia Racing. And Dorna paid the RNF subsidies totalling 5 million euros directly to Aprilia.

Due to some inconsistencies and following the resignation of Razali Razali, the MotoGP Participation Committee (consisting of Dorna, FIM and IRTA) withdrew the RNF racing team's licence to participate in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship on the Monday before last (27 November), and Aprilia Racing also terminated its contract with RNF on the same evening.

CryptoData CEO Ovidiu Toma then announced a lawsuit against Dorna. He felt he was in the right and insisted on his contract until the end of 2026.

Today, Dorna, IRTA and RNF have announced that the differences have been resolved. However, RNF will no longer participate in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

The parties have agreed not to disclose how the peace agreement was reached. "We cannot reveal any details about how much the compensation payment was. But I can say that we are happy with the compensation," Ovidiu Toma assured SPEEDWEEK.com after the agreement.