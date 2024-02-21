Abu Dhabi 2024 without KTM, GASGAS, Husky and Honda

With the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the second round of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship is just around the corner, but many prominent names are missing. Who is taking part and what you need to know about the desert race.

Launched in 1991, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) is the second stage of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship organised by A.S.O. Initially only with cars, motorbikes have also been competing since 1995.

This year's ADDC begins on 26 February with the 5 km prologue in Al Dhannah City, which is also the start and finish of the first stage over 374 km the following day. On the second day of the race on 28 February, the riders leave the region and race 240 km to the next bivouac at the Mezair'ah oasis, the starting point of stages 3, 4 and 5. The rally ends on 2 March in the capital Abu Dhabi. In total, the participants in the ADDC 2024 have to cover a distance of 1902 kilometres, of which 1179 kilometres are included in the classification.

The list of winners is full of prominent names: Starting with Sam Sunderland (2022, 2019), and extending to Matthias Walkner (2021), Toby Price (2016), Marc Coma (8 wins!) and ending with Heinz Kinigadner (1995). The ADDC was last won by Honda rider Adrien van Beveren.

Bitter: Of the factory teams entered in the world championship, only Hero Motorsports with Ross Branch and Sebastian Bühler is registered. The Pierer Group with its KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna teams is missing, as is Honda with Dakar winner Ricky Brabec and team-mates, which casts a poor light on the acceptance of the officially designated W2RC World Rally Championship.

Austrian Tobias Ebster, who retired early in his Dakar debut, will start in the Rally2 category.