Showdown for Austrian talents plus Marquez tips

MiniGP Austria Series and Austrian Junior Cup: Both junior racing series complete their season finale in September. Chances of victory for local talents in both series. The destinations are Saalfelden and the Hockenheimring.

September 2023 brings the weeks of decision for both red-white-red motorbike junior series on the "Road to MotoGP". From 16 to 17 September, the MiniGP Austria Series will crown its season winners at the ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik Zentrum/Experience Center Saalfelden/Brandlhof - for the first time in two classes (160cc & 190cc class). The Austrian Junior Cup will return to Germany one week later for the season finale. The 2023 AJC title will be awarded at the IDM at the Hockenheimring from 22 to 24 September.

MiniGP talents visit MotoGP stars at the Red Bull Ring

To get in the mood for the season finale, MiniGP talents Ethan Sparks, Yevsevii Kovalov and Levi Flier (160cc class) as well as Anina Urlaß, Tobias Kitzbichler and Ben Wiegner (190cc class) were recently guests of the MotoGP superstars at the Red Bull Ring as part of the 2023 Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Talking shop with eight-time world champion Marc Márquez and a pit tour with Moto2 rider Filip Salač included.

MiniGP Austria Series: Talents lead 160cc class

Who will be the 2023 MiniGP Austrian Series champion? The starting positions in both classes promise a thrilling season finale. In the 160cc class, Englishman Ethan Sparks comes to Salzburg as the overall leader with 166 points, only eleven points behind is Ukrainian Yesevii Kovalov, who recently celebrated a double victory at the Red Bull Ring. Also still in the race for the title is two-time season winner Levi Flier (NLD), 18 points behind the overall leader. As the best Austrian in the top-class international field of drivers, Lucas Wogowitsch from Vienna is currently in 11th place overall.

160cc and 190cc class: Who will go to the World Final in Spain?

In the new 190cc class, the German-Austrian head-to-head duel is entering the final round in Salzburg. Anina Urlaß (DEU) is seven points ahead of Tobias Kitzbichler from Tyrol before the season finale. Both have already claimed four victories this season in 2023, Urlaß is the only driver to have finished on the podium in all eight races so far. In any case, with a top-2 overall finish, Kitzbichler would punch his ticket to the FIM MiniGP World Final in Spain for the second time after 2022: From 22 to 23 November, the top two riders in both classes (160cc and 190cc) will duel with the world's best MiniGP riders at the MotoGP season finale in Valencia.

Austrian Junior Cup: Will the 2023 title go to Tyrol or Lower Austria?

Daniel Krabacher has finished nine out of ten races on the podium in the AJC so far this season. The Tyrolean therefore travels to the finale in Germany as the logical overall leader with 196 points. His closest rival, 19 points behind, is Niklas Wannenmacher from Lower Austria, who recently finished first and second at the Red Bull Ring to keep his title chances alive.

Alexander Weizel still has at least a theoretical chance of winning the overall Austrian Junior Cup 2023. The young German is currently 49 points behind the overall leader Krabacher - with 50 points still to be awarded.