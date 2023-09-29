Portimão: No qualifier, soft race tyres critical

For the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Portimão, tyre monopolist Pirelli is playing it safe. The softest tyres will be restricted in their use, and a qualifier will not even be offered at all.

For some years now, we have seen a trend towards ever softer tyres in the World Superbike Championship. Pirelli, the standard supplier to the production-based world championship for the past 20 years, provided a development in 2019 with the soft SCX race tyre and in 2022 with the SCQ qualifier, for nothing less than a realignment of the balance of power. The biggest critic is Jonathan Rea, who has the greatest difficulty of all the top riders in getting the soft tyres to go the distance.

The fact that Pirelli is walking a fine line with the soft rubber compounds is only occasionally apparent. For the upcoming race weekend in Portimão, the Italians announced a severe restriction. For example, the SCQ rear tyre introduced in 2022, which may be used in Superpole as well as in the Superpole race, will not be offered for safety reasons. Its task will be taken over by the soft race tyre SCX, which in turn may not be used in the long main races.

"Portimão is certainly not the most demanding track we will be visiting during the season. But it is still one of the tracks that cannot be underestimated, both by the drivers and by us as tyre manufacturers," explained race director Giorgio Barbier. "It is difficult for the riders because it is constantly uphill and downhill and you have to brake abruptly, but that is precisely why it has its charm. But it is also a track that, despite the resurfacing in 2020, offers very little grip and at the same time exposes the tyres to high lateral and longitudinal loads. Therefore, too soft solutions could be disadvantaged over the race distance due to the graining. That's why we will use the SCX instead of the SCQ as a qualifying and possibly Superpole race tyre, while for long races the choice will be the standard SC0 or the development SC1, which can provide better performance consistency."

'Graining' typically occurs in low temperatures, with meteorologists predicting sunshine and up to 30 degrees over the next few days.