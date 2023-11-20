Xavi Vierge learnt to deal with frustration at Honda

In the 2023 Superbike World Championship, Honda was bottom of the manufacturers' standings. With the same riders, but with a new Fireblade, the turnaround should be achieved in three months' time.

Honda has had to learn to be humble in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. One race before the end of the premier class season, the Japanese team was in last place in the one-make world championship and last in the already concluded production-based world championship.

Álvaro Bautista, the factory rider at the time, realised during the first tests that the CBR1000RR-R introduced in 2020 was not the big hit. After two lean years, the Spaniard returned to Ducati and won the world championship twice in a row. Despite the concession and super concession parts, nothing changed in terms of the Honda's competitiveness.

However, Honda is bringing a new Fireblade for 2024. Test rider Tetsuta Nagashima confirmed during the season that development was finally taking place with Pirelli. At the time, it was not yet known that there would be a new motorbike. The Japanese rider will be testing in Jerez from Monday to Thursday, while regular riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge will familiarise themselves with the 2024 Triple-R on Wednesday.

One thing is clear: the competition is not getting weaker with the switch of Jonathan Rea to Yamaha and Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW, and the new arrivals Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes (both with Ducati) are also giving Honda food for thought.

"It was a very complicated year and at the same time wonderful, because I was able to take my first Superbike podium on the second race weekend. With all the changes and new riders, the level will be much higher in 2024. That's why we are pushing the team and ourselves," motorbikemag.es quotes Vierge. "In three months, we have to turn the situation around. I also need to focus a bit more on myself. When you know you have the level but you don't make it, you get frustrated. So I have to learn to deal with that. For the team and us riders, the goal is to lead Honda to victory in the Superbike World Championship. The goal is not to be in the top three, but to win."

Honda last won the world championship in 2007 with James Toseland, with Nicky Hayden taking the last victory in the rain at Sepang in 2016. Jonathan Rea last triumphed in the dry in Portimão in 2014. Since the introduction of the RR-R, Honda has taken a manageable five third places - three by Bautista and one each by Lecuona and Vierge.