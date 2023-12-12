End of an era: The last speedway one-day final

In the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar, we open the twelfth door and look back at the last World Final in Vojens in 1994. Since 1995, the speedway champion has been determined in the Grand Prix system.

The Speedway GP was to be held as early as 1994 and the 1993 World Final, which was held in Pocking not far from Passau, was to be the last of its kind. However, the Grand Prix did not come until a year later and so the world champion was determined for the last time in a one-day final under floodlights in Vojens on 20 August. In addition to the Englishman Marvyn Cox, who lived in Germany and rode with a German licence, Greg Hancock, who we reported on on 11 December, and the then 19-year-old Jason Crump , who opened the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar on 1 December, were also there.

In Vojens, Hans Nielsen, who had already been world champion three times, was to win his fourth title, and the stage was set accordingly with a strong backdrop and the last one-day final. As expected, the Dane got off to a strong start with three heat wins before a crash proved to be the "Professor's" undoing, just like in 1993. In heat 14, Nielsen started from the outside of the grid, but was unable to get to the front as he had done in the previous heat, when he also made an outstanding start from yellow to get ahead of eventual champion Tony Rickardsson and went down. The disqualification and zero points came as a shock.

Nielsen's title dreams could have come to an end in the final round of the 20 races, as the Australian Craig Boyce, who like Nielsen became team principal of his nation after his active career, could have pulled away to 13 points and become world champion with a victory in the 19th race. The Swede Rickardsson, who had only finished 14th in the World Finals after his surprising runner-up finish in the 1991 World Championship in 1992 and 1993, defeated the Australian and, with three second places and two victories, had 12 points to his name - like Boyce.

Nielsen met defending champion Sam Ermolenko in the 20th heat, won and thus also increased his account to 12 points. This meant that there was a play-off between Nielsen, Rickardsson and Boyce for the World Championship medals in the last final of the day.

Things went according to plan for one lap in the state of Denmark, as Nielsen got off to an excellent start from the white place, closed the door on Boyce and Rickardsson, who came from the outside, had to intercept a small climber at the exit of the start bend. At the start of the second lap, Rickardsson launched an attack on Nielsen at the exit of the finishing bend, got alongside the Dane on the inside and took the lead. Nielsen was unable to counter Rickardsson's speed and, as in 1993, finished runner-up in the world championship. For the Swede, the 1994 World Championship title was the first of a total of six, making him the most successful speedway rider in terms of individual World Championship medals (6/3/2).

Results Speedway World Championship Final 1994 Vojens/DK:

1st Tony Rickardsson (S), 12+3 points

2nd Hans Nielsen (DK), 12+2

3. Craig Boyce (AUS), 12+1

4th Greg Hancock (USA), 11

5. Tommy Knudsen (DK), 10

6th Marvyn Cox (GB), 9

7th Henrik Gustafsson (S), 9

8th Mark Loram (GB), 9

9th Josh Larsen (USA), 7

10th Jan Staechmann (DK), 7

11th Jason Crump (AUS), 6

12th Chris Louis (GB), 6

13th Sam Ermolenko (USA), 6

14th Stefan Dannö (S), 2

15th Piotr Swist (PL), 1

16th Billy Hamill (USA), 1

17th Roman Jankowski (PL), 0

18th Tomasz Gollob (PL), 0