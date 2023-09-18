Speedway-Bundesliga: Title decision postponed

Although Stralsund clearly lost its penultimate race in the German Speedway Bundesliga at home to Güstrow, the Nordsterne remain top of the table. The showdown for the championship is on 2 October.

An illuminated North Star was emblazoned at the stadium entrance and, together with the well-filled Paul Grifzu Stadium in Stralsund under floodlights, formed the magnificent backdrop for the eagerly awaited Meck-Pomm state derby in the Speedway Bundesliga.

Compliments go to the track preparation, which provided the basis for exciting sport in which the riders could exclusively deal with their opponents. At the end of the highly electrifying encounter between Stralsund and Güstrow the score was 35 to 49, the result at this level does not do justice to the sport on offer or the quality of the two teams.

The MC Güstrow Torros started surprisingly better into the race and were able to win the first race with a double victory. They achieved such a result three times and all of them already in the first half of the race. So the guests already had a lead of 12 points after the sixth run, which hardly changed afterwards. The North Stars only then developed their strengths and showed that they are an opponent on a par. Symptomatic of this is the last final run, when Jonas Seifert-Salk managed to wrest the first point from Timo Lahti, who was outstanding on this evening.

Of great importance are the respective duels of the same positions of both teams, which leads to the fact that the team bosses publish the respective order only at the closing date. A look at the results shows that these pairings always ended very clearly. While the positions 1 and 2 of the Torros were able to collect a lot of points, the North Stars managed to do so mainly with Matias Nielsen, who was a clear reinforcement of the team, and his compatriot Jonas Seifert-Salk. There was a big difference in position 5: while Lars Skupien performed strongly at the last home race in Stralsund, this time youngster Adam Bednar was able to score many points for Güstrow and impressed with his driving style.

Now the result of this first state derby is in and both teams know that the big showdown for the championship will take place on 2 October. Even after the defeat, the defending champions from Strelasund have the more comfortable starting position, because a draw is enough for them to stay ahead of the Torros due to the better points difference. If there is a winner, they will be the German Team Champions 2023.

Results Speedway-Bundesliga Stralsund vs. Güstrow:



MC Nordstern Stralsund, 35 points: Szymon Szlauderbach 3, Kevin Wölbert 3, Matias Nielsen 13, Jonas Seifert-Salk 14, Lars Skupien 2.



MC Güstrow Torros, 49 points: Timo Lahti 16, Jonas Jeppesen 11, Antoni Mencel 6, Peter Ljung 5, Adam Bednar 11.



Standings after 10 of 12 races:

1st Stralsund, 5 races, 6 match points, 212 heat points.

2nd Güstrow, 5 / 6 / 206

3rd Olching, 5 / 5 / 206 run points

4. Brokstedt 5 / 3 / 205