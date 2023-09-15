SGP2 Final in Vojens: Drama not to be surpassed

The SGP2 title was within reach for Mateusz Cierniak's pursuers, but neither Keynan Rew nor Bartlomiej Kowalski could take advantage of the defending champion's slip-up at the Vojens Speedway Centre - and paid for it.

It was not the optimal race for Mateusz Cierniak in Vojens, who had dominated in the first two SGP2. He started disastrously with a zero, but then made it safely into the semi-finals of the top eight with ten points.

After Sweden's Casper Henriksson, who was the top scorer after the heats with eleven points, Cierniak chose the white starting spot. He twitched at the start of the semi-final, first touched the starting tape with his front wheel and then got caught on the tape with his helmet shield when he set off. For this he was disqualified for the repeat start and took only nine World Championship points with him.

So the title was on a silver platter for Australian Keynan Rew and Pole Bartlomiej Kowalski, because with a win in Vojens they both suddenly had the chance to become SGP2 champions. In the re-run of the first semi-final, Rew was initially in second place, but was caught out and was also out in third place in the first semi.

In the second semi, Kowalski had a chance but also squandered it by only finishing third as Damian Ratajczak grabbed second place on the last lap, making Cierniak the U21 World Champion for the second time, who watched the semis from his box and could hardly believe what was happening.

In the final, Ratajczak then also took his chance at a World Championship medal by winning ahead of Henriksson and substitute (!) William Drejer to take silver. Kowalski completed the Polish podium in the overall standings, Australian Rew was fourth with one point less.

For Germany's only participant Norick Blödorn, the race went unhappily in several respects. In his first run, the 19-year-old was clearly leading when the run was stopped and in the re-run, the North German only finished third. In his second run, Blödorn won but was first cleared by Czech Petr Chlupac and limped back to the paddock in pain. Before his third run, Blödorn was ready with his helmet on, but was not allowed back. He finished ninth overall, his speed would have been good enough for much more this season.

Results SGP2 Vojens/DK:

1st Damian Ratajczak (PL), 20 WRC points / 10 preliminary points.

2nd Casper Henriksson (S), 18/11

3rd William Drejer (DK), 16/8

4th Francis Gusts (LV), 14/7

5th Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 12/10

6th Keynan Rew (AUS), 11/9

7th Philip Hellström-Bängs (S), 10/10

8th Mateusz Cierniak (PL), 9/10

9th Nicolai Heiselberg (DK), 8/7

10th Mathias Pollestad (N), 7/7

11th Bastian Pedersen (DK), 6/6

12th Jesper Knudsen (DK), 5/6

13th Norick Blödorn (D), 4/4

14 Petr Chlupac (CZ), 3/4

15 Anze Grmek (SLO), 2/4

16 Esben Hjerrild (DK), 1/4

17 - Emil Breum (DK), 0/4

18th Nazar Parnicki (UA), 0/0



Semi-final 1: 1st Casper Henriksson, 2nd William Drejer, 3rd Keynan Rew, 4th Mateusz Cierniak D



Semi-final 2: 1. Francis Gusts, 2. Damian Ratajczak, 3. Bartlomiej Kowalski, 4. Philip Hellström-Bängs



Final: 1. Damian Ratajczak, 2. Casper Henriksson, 3. William Drejer, 4. Francis Gusts

Final standings after 3 races:

1st Mateusz Cierniak (PL), 49 WRC points.

2nd Damian Ratajczak (PL), 45

3rd Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 42

4th Keynan Rew (AUS), 41

5th Casper Henriksson (S), 33

6th Mathias Pollestad (N), 29

7th Philip Hellström-Bängs (S), 27

8th Emil Breum (DK), 26

9th Norick Blödorn (D), 21

10th Francis Gusts (LV), 20

11th Nicolai Heiselberg (DK), 18

12th William Dreier (DK), 16

13th Esben Hjerrild (DK), 13

14 Gustav Grahn (S), 12

15 Anders Rowe (GB), 9

16 Petr Chlupac (CZ), 8

17 - Oskar Paluch (PL), 7

18th Anze Grmek (SLO), 7

19 Bastian Pedersen (DK), 6

20th Jesper Knudsen (DK), 5

21 Daniel Klima (CZ), 4

22nd Nazar Parnitskyi (UA), 0

23rd Jaroslav Vanicek (CZ), 0