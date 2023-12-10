SuperEnduro World Championship, Krakow: Bolt top, Letti improved

Billy Bolt also won the second round of the SuperEnduro World Championship in Krakow, but not as clearly as in the season opener. Manuel Lettenbichler showed improvement, but once again missed out on the podium.

The world's best indoor extreme enduro riders gathered in Krakow, Poland, for the second round of the 2023/2024 SuperEnduro World Championship. Although their best rider of the current era, Brit Billy Bolt, won again, his compatriot Jonny Walker fired him up even more and even won a heat.

After the Husqvarna Factory rider had once again scored the three special points with the fastest lap in Superpole, he also won the first heat. With the fastest start, Bolt took the lead and his currently strongest rival quickly positioned himself in second place. Somewhat surprisingly, the Beta driver was able to stay within striking distance, seemingly effortlessly. Only when the lapping began did Bolt pull away and ultimately won by just under nine seconds.

The Polish substitute local hero Dominik Olszowy (the national hero Taddy Blazusiak is still prohibited from taking part with an electric bike from Stark) was in third place ahead of Manuel Lettenbichler until around the middle of the race, but then dropped back with a mistake. The Bavarian from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team was unable to capitalise on this, however, as British rider Will Hoare was faster than him in the end and took third place ahead of the German.

In Heat 2, Walker moved forwards relatively quickly from the second row of the grid and eventually took the lead before the halfway point of the race. Bolt, on the other hand, took too long. Arriving unusually late in second place, he was more than ten seconds behind Walker and could not get any closer. It was only when his compatriot briefly went down that he was able to catch up, but nothing more. In the end, Walker managed to finish 0.8 seconds ahead, inflicting Bolt's first defeat after 14 heat wins in a row. In Riesa in January 2023, it was he himself who last prevented Bolt from scoring maximum points, also in the middle heat of the evening. Hoare finished third again, this time ahead of Olszowy and 'Letti'.

Bolt organised the third and decisive heat to his liking again and won it by over 14 seconds, as well as the Grand Prix, both ahead of Walker. He told SPEEDWEEK.com afterwards: "Jonny's speed was really good today. He was very close to me for a long time in the first heat and won the second. I was able to win the third, and therefore the Grand Prix, so I'm happy."

The Husqvarna rider continued: "I've improved a bit from last year to this year. I'm making fewer mistakes and crashing less often. Nevertheless, I made a few wrong decisions in the second heat and took too long to get to the front. But I also learnt something again as a result. I have the Red Plate and another win, everything is going very well. But the big goal is the world title. I will now relax a bit over Christmas and enjoy life."

'Mani' finished third behind Walker, which was still not enough for the day's podium. Hoare was allowed to climb this after heat position 4, which meant that, as two weeks earlier in Lievin, France, there was an all-British podium with the same line-up. Manuel Lettenbichler was not too sad about it. "On the whole, the result is fine. I made fewer mistakes than in France, which was better," said the KTM rider in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I'm still far too far away from the two top guys in terms of lap times. Let's see what happens at my home race in Riesa at the beginning of January."

For now, Lettenbichler also needs to relax. "I'm going on holiday now. I'm going to go skiing and relax. Above all, I won't be riding my motorbike," emphasised the Bavarian. "I want to take it easy now, because we've had so much going on this year and it's been very stressful. People underestimate that. Gaining some distance is certainly not a bad thing in order to come back better in the new year."

Looking ahead, he said: "I'm already looking forward to my home race. But I have to continue to improve as much as possible. Above all, the gap to the top two should no longer be as big as it is here. My main problem is that I can't find a good rhythm and don't feel 100 per cent comfortable on the bike. I really need to change that. Merry Christmas to all fans! See you on 6 January in Riesa."

In the junior class, Great Britain's Ashley Brightmore won the first and last heat and came second in the second, taking the day's victory. Hungarian Roland Liszka came second overall, followed by Israeli Suff Sella, meaning that the winner's podium was equally occupied by Lievin and yet mixed. Milan Schmüser from Tensfeld unfortunately had to miss the race due to a foot injury that he had unknowingly sustained in France and was only diagnosed afterwards. However, last year's World Championship bronze medallist wants to be back in Riesa on the first Saturday of the new year.

Prestige World Championship standings after 2 of 7 races:

1st Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 123

2. Jonny Walker (GB), Beta, 109 (-14)

3rd William Hoare (GB), Beta, 82 (-41)

4th Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 71 (-52)

5th Dominik Olszowy (PL), Rieju, 67 (-56)

6th Alfredo Gomez (E), Rieju, 63 (-60)

7th Mitchell Brightmore (GB), GASGAS, 48 (-75)

8th Diogo Vieira (P), GASGAS, 46 (-77)

9th Tim Apolle (D), Beta, 44 (-79)

10th Eddie KARLSSON (S), Husqvarna, 41 (-82)