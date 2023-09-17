Chicago: Jett Lawrence (HRC) wins ahead of Ken Roczen

During the practice sessions, it had rained repeatedly in Illinois, so that the track in the Chicagoland Speedway infield was soggy but not muddy. German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen dominated the practice sessions and started from pole position with a lap time of 1:51.5 min. The Australian Honda factory rider Jett Lawrence was 4 tenths of a second slower. He started from P2 with a time of 1:51.9. The third fastest time was set by his HRC teammate Chase Sexton with 1:52.3. The favourites had already crystallised.

The holeshot for the first race was won by Jett Lawrence (Honda) ahead of Justin Barcia (GASGAS) and Chase Sexton (Honda). Sexton was able to pass Barcia on the first lap, reached P2 and was already on the rear wheel of leader Lawrence, but the Australian slammed the door on him and defended the lead.

Ken Roczen(Suzuki) started in the P4 area and then also had to fight off Barcia, which he managed to do with a determined manoeuvre on lap 4. At the front, Jett left no stone unturned. He won with a lead of 8.4 seconds over Sexton and Roczen.

The start of the second race had to be repeated after a malfunction of the starting gate. Yamaha privateer Phil Nicoletti won the holeshot after the restart. Jett Lawrence was able to catch Nicoletti on the first lap, take the lead and open up a gap. Justin Barcia crashed in P5 and dropped back to 11th. Roczen, who held off Sexton early in the race, closed the gap to Lawrence. On lap 10, Lawrence suddenly waved Roczen past, allowing the German to take the lead and win the second heat by 5.3 seconds.

In the finish area, Roczen celebrated, but he was naturally surprised by Lawrence's action. It seemed as if it had been a gift from the Australian to the German, who had become a father for the second time a few days ago.

With a 1-2 result, Jett was still the winner of the day ahead of Roczen (3-1) and Sexton (2-3). As the points ha ul was doubled in this playoff, Jett Lawrece was able to take the lead in the standings in Chicago. He leads Sexton by 2 points ahead of the decisive third playoff. Roczen is third in the championship, 10 points behind.

So everything is open before the last and decisive playoff at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, where the points haul will be tripled.

Result Playoff 450 #2, Chicago:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-2

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-1

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 2-3

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 5-4

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 6-5

6th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 4-10

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 8-7

8th Phillip Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 7-9

9th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 13-6

10th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 12-8

SMX 450 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 90 points.

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 88(-2)

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 80,(-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 74,(-16)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71,(-19)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 60, (-30)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59,(-31)

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 58, (-32)

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 44,(-46)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 42, (-48)