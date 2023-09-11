Greece: Mikkelsen wins after catching up in WRC2

Former WRC2 World Champion Andreas Mikkelsen wins the class at the tenth round of the World Rally Championship in Greece despite being two minutes behind due to two punctures.

Mikkelsen extends his lead in the WRC2 standings with his third win of the season. Gus Greensmith/Jonas Anderssson complete the one-two for Škoda. Mikkelsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen won the WRC2 category of the Acropolis Rally Greece with the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. Despite three punctures on Friday's stage, the Norwegians did not give up and set the fastest time on eleven of the 15 special stages (SS) of the tenth WRC round. At the wheel of another Fabia RS Rally2 of the German team Toksport WRT, Briton Gus Greensmith and his Swedish co-driver Jonas Andersson crossed the finish line in second place in the WRC2 class. Mikkelsen thus leads the WRC2 standings ahead of Frenchman Yohan Rossel (Citroën) and Greensmith.

The heavy rainfall that had hit Greece in the week before the WRC round also affected the Acropolis Rally. On many special stages, a thick layer of mud covered the otherwise bone-dry and very rough road surfaces. The shakedown, the official testing opportunity before the start of the event, had to be cancelled for this reason. Despite the damp conditions and comparatively cool temperatures, the rally nevertheless lived up to its reputation of being one of the toughest on the WRC calendar.

For Andreas Mikkelsen, the event got off to the worst possible start: He suffered three punctures in a row. Each time the same wheel was affected. "Unbelievable, there must be something wrong," the Norwegian puzzled during the lunch break of the first stage. On Friday evening, he and co-driver Torstein Eriksen only finished twelfth in WRC2, 1:43 minutes behind class leaders Yohan Rossel/Arnaud Dunand. As the best-placed Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 driver, Gus Greensmith was in second place in WRC2 at the time, ahead of Bolivian Marco Bulacia and his Spanish co-driver Diega Vallejo. Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen followed in fourth position with another Fabia RS Rally2 from Toksport WRT.

On Saturday, Mikkelsen started a fabulous recovery. "After the problems on Friday, it was clear to me: we can't leave Greece with a seventh place or something like that - we won't collect enough WRC points with that. So we switched to attack. If we fly off the track because of that, then so be it," he summarised his strategy. Surprisingly, it paid off: Mikkelsen/Eriksen took all six SS best times of the second stage. "I just let the rally monster inside me run free," he laughed later. "We were on the limit in every single corner."

Gus Greensmith opted for a more tactical approach. "Fast, but not too fast" was what the Englishman wanted to drive. When Rossel also caught a puncture, the Londoner was on the spot and took the lead in the WRC2 class. Despite difficulties with an overheating brake system, he defended first place at the stage finish on Saturday with a lead of 12.0 seconds over the onrushing Mikkelsen. The two Toksport WRT drivers had already shaken off their pursuers. Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson, other favourites for the class win, had to park their rally car, also entered by Toksport WRC, already on Friday with a technical problem. Their team-mates Bulacia/Vallejo were in second place in WRC2 when they slid off the track in SS 9. The Finnish youngsters Pajari/Mälkönen had to retire on SS10 with a defect.

On Sunday, the duel between the two Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 crews came to a head. With two more fastest times, Mikkelsen/Eriksen eventually took the lead, while Greensmith/Andersson continued to suffer from brake problems. "This class win means a lot to me," cheered Mikkelsen.

Greensmith was less satisfied with the result. ""I would have to lie if I said I was happy," said the Briton. Greensmith takes over third place in the WRC2 drivers' standings with this result, while Mikkelsen has now extended his lead over Rossel to 16 WRC points.

The next round of the World Rally Championship will again take place on gravel, but outside Europe: Rally Chile in South America is on the schedule from 28 September to 1 October. (Skoda)

Overall standings WRC2/drivers (after ten of 13 rallies)

1st Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR), Škoda, 108 points (from 5 rallies)

2nd Yohan Rossel (FRA), Citroën, 92 points (from 5 rallies)

3rd Gus Greensmith (GBR), Škoda, 80 points (from 5 rallies)

4th Sami Pajari (FIN), Škoda, 71 points (from 6 rallies)

Rally number: 1.53,2

After three punctures within the first five special stages, Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen were already 1m 53.2s behind the class leaders in their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. Nine special stages later, they celebrated their third WRC2 victory of the current season. "Something like this would never be possible at the Rally Finland," Mikkelsen emphasised. "In Greece it is possible because the tracks are very brutal. If you don't take into account the technique of your rally car, you can make up a lot of time."