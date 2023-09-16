Latvala wins in the Yaris Rally2 in Japan

Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala spoke positively about Toyota's brand new GR Yaris Rally2 Concept after his victory in the Rally Hokkaido in Japan on Sunday.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal led Takamoto Katsuta's father Norihiko to a Yaris one-two in the Obihiro gravel rally, while Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans also scored a double triumph in the Greek WRC round Akropolis. Latvala was again accompanied by Toyota's test driver Juho Hänninen as co-driver and used his compatriot's set-up for the car.



He said: "We adopted the basic set-up that Juho used in the test in Sardinia. On the first day I had a bit of understeer, but we changed the front differential to adapt the car more precisely to my driving style and then there were only damper clicks. We were able to focus on the functionality of driving the car through the stages."



Latvala continued, "In the rally there was some tarmac, some technical gravel roads and some faster sections and I felt very comfortable in the car. That's so important for the customers of this car: it's easy to feel comfortable, safe and fast. The engine delivers a lot of torque which makes it very driveable and with plenty of suspension travel it overcomes bumps very well - it feels stable and strong. I'm looking forward to driving the car again."



Latvala was also pleased with a win in Hokkaido, the former home of the Japanese WRC round.



"I remembered some stages from the WRC days," Latvala ended. "It was a very nice rally."

