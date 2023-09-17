Battle of the tyre suppliers after Pirelli's exit

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Speedweek Pirelli, the previous tyre supplier to the top teams in the World Rally Championship (WRC), will leave the championship at the end of the 2024 season and will no longer apply for a licence contract in 2025.

The Italian company will remain the leading tyre supplier next season, completing its current three-year contract. The Milan-based team's decision leaves Michelin, MRF and Hankook in a three-way battle in the bid for the three-year contract from January 2025.



Pirelli did not comment in a statement issued on Saturday morning following the conclusion of the bidding process with the WRC promoter and the FIA.



The statement, which confirmed that Pirelli would remain in rallying, said: "Pirelli has not submitted its bid to deliver the FIA World Rally Championship from 2025 to 2027. As a result, the Italian company will conclude its partnership as the sole supplier to the WRC in 2024, having met the targets set three years ago at the start of the current contact."



He added: "Pirelli - present in more than 350 motorsport championships around the world - remains committed to rallying and will continue its participation in all other rally competitions in which it is currently involved. This includes the FIA European Rally Championship, won this year by Hayden Paddon in a Pirelli-equipped Hyundai. The ERC is organised by the same organiser as the WRC, with several different tyre manufacturers taking part. Pirelli is also represented in more than 40 national rally championships around the world, as well as in a variety of other events for modern and historic rally cars."



Michelin plans WRC return



But MRF and Hankook have also made proposals to become the next WRC tyre supplier. MRF and Hankook are said to have again submitted proposals to the FIA and WRC promoters. The surprise is a possible return of Michelin to rallying's top league.



A representative of the French company was present at meetings with the organiser at the Acropolis Rally in Greece last week, but declined the opportunity for explanations. Italy's Pirelli won the bid in 2021 and has been supplying tyres ever since. The company is believed to be seeking another term as Formula One's supplier.



The three-year contract would start in 2025 and cover all RC1, RC2 and RC3 four-wheel drive cars at every WRC round for three years. The new sole supplier will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on 19 October.

