Japan: 2022 double victory, 2023 only P4 for Hyundai

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe had a storming final day, claiming a total of five fastest times and maximum bonus points on the Power Stage. After two wins and 15 podiums this year, the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will now focus on coming back with a stronger performance in the 2024 season.

Hyundai Motorsport has wrapped up the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm confirming fourth place at Rally Japan. Lappi and Ferm had to watch out for the attacking Takamoto Katsuta in the Toyota on Sunday morning, with the gap between them shrinking to 16 seconds on the way into the tyre fitting zone. However, the time on SS20 Ena City 2 was enough to keep the Japanese driver at bay. The Finns then set the third-fastest time on the final power stage of the year and scored three bonus points.

Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe ended a disappointing weekend, in which they retired on Friday in the hunt for victory, with a success. The Belgians won both rounds of Ena City and Asahi Kougen and finished second in the Nenoue Kougen competition. Their final result of 13th place does not reflect the pace of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team crew in the unpredictable conditions. Scoring maximum points in the Power Stage was a small consolation for the duo.

Overall, the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team took two wins, 15 podiums and 67 fastest times in the 2023 season and finished second in the Manufacturers' Championship. The team will now focus on coming back stronger in 2024 with a revamped line-up and clear intentions to win.

Lappi said: "My pace was improving day by day. This morning I wasn't really satisfied, I felt I was really driving at the limit of grip and couldn't match Katsuta's times, especially on the wet tyres. During the tyre fitting we changed the suspension set-up to try something different and it worked. In the end, I think we found something at the right time to hold him off, which was important for this fight. It's good to finish the last rally without any damage to the car. I think my season was 50/50, I learnt a lot at the beginning, the middle of the season was really good, but the end was not so strong. I'm looking forward to coming back even better in 2024."

Unlucky Neuville remarked: "I'm very happy that this event is now over. It was still an enjoyable weekend, but given our speed, we could have fought for the win. I'm really disappointed about this mistake, but that's the way it is and I've apologised to the team. We will have another good season next year. We finished on the podium eight times, but we also had a few problems that cost us important points for the championship. Our goal was really just to win at the end of the season - sometimes it works, but sometimes it doesn't."

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, explained: "The Rally Japan is a good summary of our season. One that showed many positive aspects, as our crews and our team were ready to do everything to fight for victories and showed strong pace. However, we also had some missed opportunities, whether through direct mistakes or a lack of confidence. This was the case this weekend, although we showed a decent pace in dramatic conditions and on a surface we were not so strong on at the start of this season. Thanks to the efforts of our team in developing the car, we have improved it over the course of the year. It's a good basis to use the break and focus on the targets we need to set ourselves for next year."

Abiteboul added: "Finally, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to our team-mate Craig. We have suffered a big defeat this season. Craig had a passion and love for our sport that he could express like no other, and he is still greatly missed by all. His words should be an inspiration to us all, even in our most difficult days. We hope to carry his spirit, drive and determination with us on the next stage of our journey." (Hyundai)

Final standings after 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 3:32:08,8 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:17,7 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 1:46,5 4 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 2:50,3 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 3:10,3 6 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 3:28,3 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda + 7:33,7 8 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Škoda + 8:49,6 9 Kajetanowicz/Szczepaniak (PL), Škoda + 19:25,9 10 Arai/Tachikui (J),Peugeot + 22:22,7

Drivers' World Championship final standings after 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 250 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 216 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 189 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 174 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 133 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 113 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 101 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33