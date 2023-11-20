Toyota confirms the 2023 squad for 2024

This was reported by speedweek.com on Sunday.

Kalle Rovanperä became the youngest winner of consecutive WRC drivers' titles this year at the age of 23 and has signed a new multi-year contract with TGR-WRT. Following his remarkable rise to the top of the sport, Rovanperä will take part in a select rally programme in 2024 together with his co-driver Jonne Halttunen. This will give him a break from the intense demands of competing for world titles and allow him to drive in various disciplines, including drifting, further improving his skills and experience behind the wheel.

Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier claimed his last of his titles with TGR-WRT in 2020 and 2021 before retiring from full-time competition. He remains a key player in the team, having claimed victories in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Kenya in 2023, and will again contest a partial programme next season alongside co-driver Vincent Landais.

The team is also looking forward to continuing its collaboration with Elfyn Evans for further seasons. Since joining TGR-WRT, Evans has established himself as a regular championship contender, finishing second three times in four years - including in 2023 when he scored rally wins in Croatia, Finland and Japan. To build on this season's progress, he and co-driver Scott Martin will begin 2024 with the aim of challenging for their first world titles.

Takamoto Katsuta will also rejoin the team line-up and drive a full season in the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID with co-driver Aaron Johnston. Katsuta, a product of the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC Challenge programme, joined the team's main line-up in 2023 and contributed to its manufacturers' championship success with a superb podium finish at Rally Finland.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "We are very pleased that we can keep our successful driver line-up together in the future. It's great to know that we have such a strong group of drivers who feel at home in our car and our team and want to continue working with us. Kalle'sprogramme will be slightly different in 2024, but the most important thing for us is that he is a Toyota driver and wants to stay with the team and continue to enjoy his passion for rallying. Although he is young, he has driven rally cars. He has been at a serious level for a long time and he feels that a partial campaign now would be best for him, so we can look forward to more full seasons together in the future. It's also great that Seb is continuing with us and that means we are doing this together."

Latvala continued: "With Kalle, we will have two multiple world champions as strong pillars in the defence of the manufacturers' championship. Elfyn has shown us again this year that he can win rallies and fight for championships, and we know he will give his best in every rally. Taka proved this year at Rally Finland that he can be at the front of the fastest rallies and we hope to see him as a contender for the podium at almost every rally next season." (Toyota)