Millener/M-Sport: "Will be there for Adrien's first win

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German M-Sport Due to the birth of his second child, Richard Millener, team principal at M-Sport Ford, was absent in Sweden and left the command post to Malcolm Wilson, missing out on Adrien Fourmaux's first podium. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

However, Millener has promised his protégé Fourmaux that he will be there for his first victory in the World Rally Championship (WRC). He proudly watched from the north of England as Fourmaux achieved his best result ever and finished the event in Umeå in third place. Millener spoke to the 28-year-old Frenchman on Sunday and promised to be there for the next big milestone, which Fourmaux is now aiming for.



"It was a real shame that I couldn't be there for his podium after all these years, but we had a chat about it and we'll make sure I'm there for the first win," grinned Millener. "We are very pleased with what Adrien has achieved. He admitted that a top-three finish for Fourmaux had been in the works for some time. "I think back to when we first put Adrien in a Rally1 car (in 2021) - we knew about the potential. We knew then that he probably wasn't ready for the step up, but we thought we would give him that chance. Of course, we then had a tough season (in 2022) and we put him back in Rally2. It gave him a bit more fight and determination and as a person he improved a lot mentally. I think that showed at the weekend."

Fourmaux started Sunday 16.7 seconds ahead of Toyota Gazoo Racing's Elfyn Evans and took a relaxed approach to the remaining three decisions of the rally. He conceded second place to Evans as he focused solely on still getting his Puma onto the podium.



It was clear that last year's Rally Italy-Sardinia, when Fourmaux retired as WRC2 leader on the Wolf Power Stage at the end of the rally, was buzzing around in his head.



"I think this will take the pressure off, because after what happened on the last stage in Sardinia, this day was going to be difficult for him and he didn't want to make any mistakes. But he drove great and achieved a great podium finish," said Millener. "I don't think I was surprised by what I saw, I'm just relieved that he essentially got that notch on his belt."



The 29 points scored by Fourmaux in the first two rounds of 2024 are more than double what he scored overall in 2022 and are enough to put him in third place in the overall drivers' standings. He is currently ahead of Ott Tänak, the man he has essentially replaced in M-Sport Ford's Rally1 programme this year.



"If he can keep his head in the same position, we have a really good chance to keep pushing and fighting in the championship," hinted Millener. "Third overall in the drivers' championship after two rallies is really incredible and just shows that what we discussed before the season about finishing every rally consistently and using his head is paying off."