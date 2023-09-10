Mirko Bortolotti flies to pole position

Mirko Bortolotti on a dominant pole position for the second DTM round at the Sachsenring. Championship leader Thomas Preining only in eleventh place on the grid.

After a disappointing Saturday, Mirko Bortolotti fought back and set an unchallenged best time in qualifying. The Italian lapped the circuit in 1:17.366 minutes. With the pole, he reduced the points gap to Thomas Preining by three points.

Second place went to Jack Aitken in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari. The Briton was 0.148 seconds behind Bortolotti.

Previous day's winner Luca Stolz completes the top 3.

Championship leader Preining will only start the race from eleventh position. The Manthey EMA driver was already more than 0.8 seconds behind Bortolotti.

Result (Top 10):

1st Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

2nd Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

3rd Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

5th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

6th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

9th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Arjun Maini - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

Find out more about the race coverage here. Race start is at 13:30.