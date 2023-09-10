DTM: Car classification adjusted again before race 2

Before the second DTM race at the Sachsenring, the BoP was adjusted again. More boost pressure for the BMW and more vehicle weight for the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3.

The boost pressure of the BMW M4 GT3 will be increased by another 10 mbar before the final race, which will further increase the engine power of the Bavarian coupé.

In addition, the minimum weight of the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 will be raised by ten kilograms. The Italian sports car now weighs at least 1,330 kilograms, making it the heaviest car on the grid.