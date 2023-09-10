Penalty: Ricardo Feller loses 250th ABT DTM podium

Ricardo Feller loses third place in the second DTM race at the Sachsenring due to a time penalty. Time penalty for collision with Jack Aitken. It was ABT Sportsline's 250th podium in the DTM.

Ricardo Feller loses his podium result in the second DTM round at the Sachsenring due to a 5-second time penalty. The Swiss, who became ADAC GT Masters champion in 2021, slips back to seventh position as a result.

Bitter for the ABT squad: the team initially celebrated the Swiss driver's podium result in a big way as the Audi team's 250th DTM podium.

The stewards blamed the Swiss for the collision with Jack Aitken, which led to the Emil Frey Racing driver's retirement.

The third position is thus inherited by SSR Performance driver Franck Perera in a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3.