Displeasure at ABT Sportsline about penalty against Feller

Great joy at first for Ricardo Feller and ABT Sportsline on Sunday at the Sachsenring. The 2021 ADAC GT Masters champion finished the race on the mountain-and-valley track in third position. The podium result was also the 250th podium for the experienced Audi squad in the DTM.

But the joy was not to last long. Due to a 5-second time penalty, the Swiss dropped back to seventh place.

The stewards blamed Feller for a contact with the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 of Jack Aitken. After the hit, Aitken had to park the car in the pit lane and retired.

The ABT driver has a clear opinion on the controversial situation on lap 17, which led to the retrospective time penalty on Sunday: "For me, this was a normal racing accident for which no one is fully to blame. Jack came out of the pits with cold tyres, I already had warm tyres. He had already had contact with Luca. That opened up a gap, which I took advantage of. He defended himself aggressively and moved over. To be penalised for something like that is incomprehensible to me."

ABT Motorsport Director Martin Tomczyk, who also criticised the car classification, saw it the same way: "For me, this penalty is incomprehensible. In this way, you are prevented from seeing exciting racing in the DTM. That has always been the DNA of the DTM. And it should stay that way. Of course, this is a setback in the title fight. But those who know us know that we never give up - even if we fought with blunt weapons again here. I very much hope that a balance of performance will be found for the Red Bull Ring and Hockenheim to ensure a fair title fight."