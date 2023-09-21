"It's usually a tough place for us".

Lucas Auer expects his home race at the Red Bull Ring to be rather difficult for him. However, the Austrian expects two spectacular races in changeable weather conditions.

Tyrolean Lucas Auer will celebrate his home race in the 2023 DTM season at the Red Bull Ring. Auer, who is an official Mercedes-AMG driver, will take the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for WINWARD Racing.

Ahead of the event at the Formula 1 and MotoGP circuit in Styria, which is also a firm season highlight in the DTM, Auer revealed that he was really looking forward to the event in Spielberg. "My anticipation for the Red Bull Ring is huge! It's my absolute highlight of the season. Most of the time I've had pretty cool home races and the Austrian fans celebrate events like this. I currently have nine DTM victories. To get the anniversary win at the Red Bull Ring would be outstanding, of course."

But Auer is aware that it will be difficult with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 on the high-speed circuit in a picturesque setting: "We'll see if we can find our old strength again at the Red Bull Ring. It's normally a tough place for us. The weather should be a challenge. Overtaking is good here, that's why there are always great races. The first impression today was okay, the track will develop."

Ahead of his home race, the WINWARD driver is sixth in the standings. His highlight so far has been the two podium results at the Nürburgring.