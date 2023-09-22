Jusuf Owega with first best time on Red Bull Ring

Landgraf Motorsport driver Jusuf Owega set the fastest time in the first DTM practice session at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The favoured BMW M4 GT3s trailed behind in the session.

Surprising fastest time in the first DTM practice session at the Red Bull Ring. Jusuf Owega set the fastest time in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. Owega lapped the circuit in the BWT Mercedes in 1:28.345 minutes.

Second place went to his brand colleague Arjun Maini in the Haupt Racing Team AMG. He was 0.147 seconds behind Owega.

Championship leader Mirko Bortolotti completed the top three in the SSR Performance Lamborghini Hurácan GT3.

Surprisingly far behind were the BMW M4 GT3s, which went into the weekend as house favourites. René Rast was the best-placed M4 driver in ninth place.

Result (Top 10):

1st Jusuf Owega - Mercedes-AMG Team BWT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Arjun Maini - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3rd Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

4th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

5th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

7th Andrea Caldarelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

8th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team75 Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

10th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3