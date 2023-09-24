René Rast on pole position with BMW dominance
Schubert Motorsport dominates the second DTM qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring. Three-time DTM champion René Rast drove to his 26th pole position. With a lap time of 1:27.671 minutes, Rast drove to the best grid position.
His team-mate, reigning title winner Sheldon van der Linde, finished second. 0.111 seconds separated the two M4 GT3s.
Jack Aitken drove to third in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.
Result (Top 10):
1st René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3
2nd Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3
3rd Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3
4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R
5th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3
6th Clemens Schmid - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
7th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
8th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R
9th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
10 Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R