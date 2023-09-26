DTM Red Bull Ring: Why René Rast was in such a hurry

After getting used to the BMW M4 GT3, René Rast took his first victory with a BMW at the Red Bull Ring. The three-time champion looks back on his triumph.

The first-place finisher was in a hurry not only on the track, but also afterwards during the usual procedure with the award ceremony, exchanges with the team and the media: René Rast hurriedly said goodbye to the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, drove another 600 kilometres in the company car. His wife is expecting their second child any minute now. Rast: "Of course I want to be there".

BMW would have given him time off for Spielberg if he had given birth earlier. Dries Vanthoor, who already replaced him at Zandvoort, was also already there as a substitute. And in the race, which he won ahead of brand and team-mate Sheldon van der Linde, there had been no instructions: "We were free to drive."

Commenting on his first victory for BMW after more than ten years with the Volkswagen Group (VW, Seat, Porsche, Audi - six championship titles in the Porsche Supercup and DTM respectively), Rast said: "It was a difficult start with BMW. Overall, we were competitive on only a few tracks. Zandvoort was good for us, but I wasn't there (because of my Formula E commitments in Portland). We managed podium finishes at three of the seven tracks. But it still wasn't easy, especially the change at the beginning of the year. It took a completely different driving style for the M4 GT3. But I've done a lot of kilometres in the meantime and now everything fits. Overall, I'm very happy with my first season with BMW."

Rast is looking to add to his points tally in the DTM season finale at Hockenheim on 21 and 22 October. He is currently fifth overall with 124 points, 14 behind team-mate van der Linde. But more than fourth place, even with podium finishes, is no longer possible in the finale.

With a top-three result at the Motodrom in Baden, he could also give himself a nice birthday present, because Rast turns 37 on 26 October. He can celebrate then, and it is also bank holidays in his adopted country.