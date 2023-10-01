The sensational Zakspeed Turbo Capri in the DRM

The first of October 1978 is a historic date in the success story of one of the most spectacular racing cars of the Group 5 (Silhouette) era.

At the Supersprint on the concrete loop of the Nürburgring, Hans Heyer won for the first time with the Zakspeed Turbo Capri. Why do I remember this race now?

Months before its very first appearance, the "Super-Capri" was the talk of the town. But for a long, long time there was nothing to see of it. No photo, no drawing, nothing. The rumour situation became more and more hype for the news about the expected wonder car.

But the information situation remained scanty, extremely scanty. Ford's press department stonewalled, the technicians squirmed, Erich Zakowski was unable to find out anything. The time for the first appearance at the German Grand Prix was approaching. As a chronicler, I was in trouble, because the next "rallye racing" magazine, which was to be published shortly after the race in Hockenheim, could not be without a story about the dream car. But nothing could be done - no information.

In my distress - and rather guilelessly, as one was at that time - I got in touch with Zakspeed star driver Hans Heyer. Knowing that they had always been very fair with each other in the past, I described my problem to him. As it turned out later, the problem was an exclusivity agreement between Ford and the market leader of the car magazines.

Heyer, however, was apparently not interested in such agreements; to his relief, it can even be assumed that he simply did not know about them. In any case, he chatted away, talking in detail about the finesse of the lightweight construction, the aerodynamics and the great brakes. It was a wonderful story. And at exactly the right time. You never forget something like that as a journalist.

The Group 5 Capri was a revolutionary racing car in every respect. It was the first vehicle in the production car formula to implement the principles of the so-called "wing car" and the "ground effect".

At the same time, it was one of the last concepts in which the Group 5 regulations were followed to the letter in an existing production car. (The next and last stage of this evolution was the BMW M1, which even as a production model had the essential elements of a successful Group 5 car, including the mid-engine concept with the engine located in front of the rear axle).

Ford's chief engineer Thomas Ammerschläger was proud at the time: "We achieved so much downforce that the Capri could theoretically have driven from 280 km/h on the ceiling of a room without falling off."

The Capri engineers met the quest for optimal weight distribution by moving the very compact four-cylinder engine as far back as possible. With the racing Capri, its developers thus focused on uncompromising downforce, extreme lightweight construction, extreme agility and aerodynamic refinements. A true icon of Group 5 history.