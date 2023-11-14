Almost unnoticed: The next title for Bruno Spengler

In the plethora of championships that have come to an end in recent weeks, one or two may have gone a little under the radar, such as the current title of 2012 DTM champion Bruno Spengler.

Flashback: That was the big question back in 2012, when BMW returned to the DTM after a 20-year absence: Will they make up for the lead of the competition from Audi and Mercedes straight away?

If you look at the finale, the event developed into a real veni, vidi, vivi. Schnitzer driver Bruno Spengler was the new champion. But it wasn't that simple. Not at all, it was close, it couldn't have been closer, but more about that later.

In the 2023 season, it was once again all to play for in the final race for Spengler (speedweek reported). Imola, 29 October 2023: Together, the two works drivers Spengler and his colleague Jens Klingmann secured the Sprint Cup of the "Italian GT Championship" with a second place in their M4 GT3 from BMW Italia Ceccato Racing (team boss Roberto Ravaglia).

Klingmann and Spengler were beaming on the winner's podium and Spengler let out a relaxed "it was a fight until the very last minute, but it worked out in the end."

No wonder, this relaxation - and so back to the beginning. The French-Canadian knows all about such close finishes: In the decisive final race of the DTM eleven years earlier on 21 October 2012 in Hockenheim, he had defended his lead over Gary Paffet (whoever ended up in front would be champion!) from the start to the finish and kept the co-favourite at an albeit minimal distance. He had achieved what even insiders thought was almost impossible and had given BMW an incredible comeback.

Wherever his employer sent him in the many years between the two titles - Bruno always delivered. And today, as then, he is not only the beaming man and sonny boy that he portrays to perfection, but above all he is still a hard worker: he spends his time late into the evening with the engineers analysing the tens of thousands of data that the computers have recorded on each of the laps he has driven so far.