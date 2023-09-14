Bol d'Or: YART Yamaha ready for epic title fight

It is still 138 to 125 between F.C.C. TSR Honda and YART Yamaha in the fight for the title in the Endurance World Championship. The Yamaha team is promising a full attack at the Bol d'Or in order to take the world championship crown.

Team YART Yamaha, with German Marvin Fritz, Czech Karel Hanika, Italian Niccolò Canepa and Swiss substitute rider Robin Mulhauser, head into the season finale just 13 points behind championship leaders F.C.C. TSR Honda, knowing that a strong result could see them claim the World Endurance Championship title for the second time since 2009.

Due to the unique way points are awarded in the Endurance World Championship, a maximum of 85 points are up for grabs at the final race of the season: five for the fastest in practice, 60 for the race winners and a further ten for the leaders at the eight and 16-hour marks. This means that everything is still open in the title fight and six teams have a real chance to be crowned world champion.

The Yamaha trio already found themselves in a similar situation at the Bol d'Or 2022 and went into the weekend in third place overall, 33 points behind the championship leaders. In a dramatic race, several retirements by their rivals allowed them to take the lead and they were well on their way to taking the title before a technical failure forced the team to retire after three hours.

Once again, the team comes to France with a gap to the championship leaders, where the squad led by Austrian team manager Mandy Kainz was able to take the title in 2009. This year, Fritz, Hanika and Canepa have only one goal at the endurance classic: to attack. After two second places in 2018 and 2019 and four other podium finishes, the aim is finally to win.

As always, it's about finding the perfect balance between top speed, reliability, fuel consumption and drivability. On a track like the Circuit Paul Ricard, this is even more important. With this in mind, Kainz is confident that he has found a good compromise, even though the unpredictable weather could play a role as rain is forecast for Saturday.

"We are very happy to be here at the Bol d'Or; there is always a great atmosphere," knows the Styrian-born team boss. "This track presents a unique challenge. That's why the team worked hard during the test and all week to find the right set-up for the R1, and we're confident that we'll go into the weekend with a good package."

"In a way, being behind the championship leaders makes it easier for us because we have no choice but to attack from the start and try to get as many points as possible, starting with qualifying. Anything can happen in endurance racing. My drivers have shown great pace, the team has done a great job, we should have a good chance of winning the title."

"It's been a good year for our team, with second place at Le Mans and a great win at Spa-Francorchamps," said German Marvin Fritz, referring to this year's successes. "In Suzuka we had a bit of bad luck with the electrical problem. That was a shame because our pace was excellent, but we fought back well to have the best possible chance for the season finale at Le Castellet."

"We are confident that we have found a good set-up for the Bol d'Or. Everyone in the team is focused and ready to give their best. Our goal is simple: to secure pole position and lead the race from start to finish. If we can do that, we will be world champions. We have great support from Yamaha, the Bridgestone tyres are excellent. We feel we are in a strong position."

World Championship standings after three of four races

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR, 138 points. 2. YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 125. 3. BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 100. 4. Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 77. 5. Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7th Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 38th Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 15th

World Cup standings after two of three races

1st Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 85 points. 2. Honda No Limits, Honda CBR1000RR, 79. 3. National Motos, Honda CBR1000RR, 77. 4. Tecmas-MRP BMW Racing, BMW M1000RR, 69. 5. Team 33 Louit April Moto, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. 3Art Best of Bike, Yamaha YZF-R1, 53. 7th Wojcik Racing Team STK, Yamaha YZF-R1, 50. 8th TRT 27/Bazar 2 La Becane, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 49. 9th Slider Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 48. 10th Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 25.

Timetable

Thursday, 14 September

14:30 - 16:30 Free practice session

17:30 - 19:20 First qualifying session

20:30 - 21:30 Night practice

Friday, 15 September

09:00 - 10:50 Second qualifying session

Saturday, 16 September

08:30 - 09:15 Warm-up

15:00 Start