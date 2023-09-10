6h Fuji: Double victory for Toyota at WEC home race

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López win the sixth round of the WEC season in the Toyota GR010 Hybrid ahead of team-mates Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley. Porsche on podium.

Another triumph for Toyota in the FIA WEC: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López secure the Japanese manufacturer's fifth win of the season in the sixth race in which they finished the 6h Fuji in first place. Team-mates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López completed the total Toyota triumph at the home race with second place. Since 2012, Toyota has now won nine out of ten WEC races at Fuji. And if that wasn't enough, Toyota also won the FIA WEC 2023 manufacturers' championship.

The two GR010 Hybrids had already started the race in Fuji from the front row. But already at the start Laurens Vanthoor in the Porsche 963, which had started from third position, was able to move into first position. Much to the surprise of the numerous Japanese fans, this car, which was also driven by Kévin Estre and André Lotterer, continued to dominate parts of the first half of the race.

It was only after around four hours of racing that the two Toyota cars were able to take the reins at the front and drive to a one-two victory. The decisive Toyota-internal overtaking manoeuvre took place around three-quarters of an hour before the end of the race and was ordered over team radio, so that Kobayashi and Hartley (who were in the car at the time) swapped positions.

The Porsche of Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor finished third in the final position and impressively demonstrated the upward trend in the Porsche camp. However, things did not go according to plan for the second works 963 of Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki. Right at the start, there was a puncture after a collision. Later, problems with the steering set the car back hopelessly.

Places four and five went to the two Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen as well as to Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. Ferrari, however, could not match the speed of the front runners at Fuji and were even lapped. The top six was completed by the private Porsche of Hertz Team Jota with William Stevens, Yifei Ye and António Félix da Costa.

The two Peugeot 9X8s that finished seventh (Duval/Menezes/Vandoorne) and eighth (di Resta/Jensen/Vergne) played no role. The LMP2 class was won by Team WRT's Oreca 07 with Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica and Louis Delétraz. The GTE-Am class was won by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon in the Ferrari 488 GTE from AF Corse.

The FIA WEC now takes a short break again. The next race will not take place until November in Bahrain.