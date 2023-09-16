Stirling Moss without World Championship title: Fairness before ambition

Stirling Moss would have turned 94 on 17 September. The Englishman is described as the best racing driver who never became Formula 1 world champion. This is also due to his pronounced sense of fairness.

I've already told you several times that it was Stirling Moss who laid the foundation for my love of motorsport. I had seen him scurry past the fence of my kindergarten at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort in 1955 - as the runner-up, just behind his Mercedes stablemate Juan Manuel Fangio.

From then on, Moss was my hero, and all the more so because he replied very comprehensively to my letter as a 13-year-old asking what I would have to do to become a great racing driver like him.

I've also written before about how I - by now a racing reporter - amused Moss at Le Mans in the late 1970s with the direct address of having written him a letter in 1959. Moss: "Oh, it was you ..."

Stirling Moss has a strange superlative on his CV: with four second places in the Formula One World Championship from 1955 to 1958 (plus third final places from 1959 to 1961) as well as 16 Grand Prix victories, he is the most successful driver who never became World Champion.



Moss, who could beat them all in his best years, was the fated eternal runner-up. All his grandiose victories, his superior races were not enough to become Formula World Champion even once.



I have never appreciated a story that reflects the true greatness of this sportsman. As if that wasn't fate enough, he once deprived himself of the chance to win the most important of all motorsport titles, the Formula 1 World Championship title.



Grand Prix of Portugal 1958: Moss in the Vanwall finished the race as the winner, his title rival Mike Hawthorn in the Ferrari came second. However, as Hawthorn was to be disqualified after spinning on the last lap for allegedly driving on the track in the wrong direction, Moss would have been world champion.



Moss looked back in the autumn of his life: "If I hadn't put myself out there like that for Mike, I'd be champion now. But I would do it again any time because it was fair."



Moss argued to the stewards that Hawthorn's manoeuvre had not taken place on the track, but on the adjacent footpath - and the stewards followed his reasoning.



Mike Hawthorn ultimately became world champion by one point, his rival once again second, but with this action Stirling Moss remains a symbol of sportsmanship and fairness to this day.