Slowdown alert in Japan: FIA changes requirement for drivers
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
When the final practice for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza came to an end, many Tifosi didn't know whether to be happy or anxious. Carlos Sainz gave the loyal Ferrari fans pole position, while Charles Leclerc roared to third place on the grid, but while the practice was still going on, the race stewards were still sending thick mail - the Spaniard and the Monegasque were being investigated. What had happened?
The race stewards suspected that the two Ferrari drivers had violated a directive from Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich. The German FIA man wanted to prevent drivers from dawdling unnecessarily in qualifying in order to create a gap for a free lap in Monza or to find a slipstream partner.
Time and again, we have witnessed how such behaviour leads to hairy situations - with drivers rolling slowly while riders on a fast lap come hurtling in from behind.
Then a strange action by the FIA for the Singapore GP weekend, two weeks after Monza: no dawdle warning.
We promptly witnessed half a dozen cars taking up position at walking pace before the last left turn before the start and finish, while the Williams of US-American Logan Sargeant came whizzing up on a fast lap. It was only with a lot of luck that there was no terrible crash.
Now the junk caution is back. Race director Wittich has written in his instructions for the Japanese GP weekend: "Any case of a driver driving disproportionately slowly on any lap and exceeding a target time yet to be defined, whether on a warm-up or a run-out lap, will be forwarded to the race stewards for consideration."
Of course, this does not automatically mean a penalty. Leclerc and Sainz argued in Monza that they had been avoiding opponents while driving slowly. The race stewards found that the Ferrari drivers had acted correctly in that situation. Therefore, no penalty.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5