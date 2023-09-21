Slowdown alert in Japan: FIA changes requirement for drivers

Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich had made it clear before qualifying for the Italian GP in Monza that anyone who dawdles must expect a penalty. In Singapore, this rule was missing. In Japan it is there again.

When the final practice for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza came to an end, many Tifosi didn't know whether to be happy or anxious. Carlos Sainz gave the loyal Ferrari fans pole position, while Charles Leclerc roared to third place on the grid, but while the practice was still going on, the race stewards were still sending thick mail - the Spaniard and the Monegasque were being investigated. What had happened?

The race stewards suspected that the two Ferrari drivers had violated a directive from Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich. The German FIA man wanted to prevent drivers from dawdling unnecessarily in qualifying in order to create a gap for a free lap in Monza or to find a slipstream partner.

Time and again, we have witnessed how such behaviour leads to hairy situations - with drivers rolling slowly while riders on a fast lap come hurtling in from behind.

Then a strange action by the FIA for the Singapore GP weekend, two weeks after Monza: no dawdle warning.

We promptly witnessed half a dozen cars taking up position at walking pace before the last left turn before the start and finish, while the Williams of US-American Logan Sargeant came whizzing up on a fast lap. It was only with a lot of luck that there was no terrible crash.



Now the junk caution is back. Race director Wittich has written in his instructions for the Japanese GP weekend: "Any case of a driver driving disproportionately slowly on any lap and exceeding a target time yet to be defined, whether on a warm-up or a run-out lap, will be forwarded to the race stewards for consideration."



Of course, this does not automatically mean a penalty. Leclerc and Sainz argued in Monza that they had been avoiding opponents while driving slowly. The race stewards found that the Ferrari drivers had acted correctly in that situation. Therefore, no penalty.





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5







