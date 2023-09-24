13 world championship titles: Red Bull Racing's successes

In Japan, Red Bull Racing wrapped up the Constructors' Cup triumph - sixth win (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023). At the upcoming Qatar GP weekend, with Sprint on 7 October and Grand Prix on the 8th, Max Verstappen can win his third consecutive Drivers' World Championship title. This will take Red Bull Racing to 13 world championship titles in the premier class already.

Red Bull Racing set another milestone at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix: sixth Constructors' Cup triumph. In Canada, RBR celebrated its 100th victory in the premier class. No Formula 1 racing team has come so far in such a short time. And as early as the beginning of October, Max Verstappen can secure his third consecutive drivers' world championship title with Red Bull Racing with a podium finish in the Qatar Sprint.

Red Bull Racing has won 15 of the 16 races of the 2023 season, only suffering defeat in Singapore. And of the past 27 World Championship rounds, RBR has now won 25! Only George Russell interfered in Brazil 2022 and Carlos Sainz in Singapore 2023.

Red Bull Racing now stands at 107 GP wins (5th on the all-time team wins list behind Ferrari with 243 wins, McLaren 183, Mercedes 125 and Williams 114).

Red Bull Racing entered the premier class in 2005, with Sebastian Vettel winning for the first time for the Milton Keynes team in China in 2009, and now has 257 top-three trophies from 363 appearances, plus 93 best race laps and 92 pole positions. No GP racing team has achieved so much in such a short time since its debut.



By comparison, in the same period, from China 2009 to Japan 2023, the proud Ferrari managed only 34 victories.



RBR claimed six Constructors' Cup victories in 18 years of Formula One racing and six Drivers' World Championship titles so far (Sebastian Vettel 2010 to 2013, Max Verstappen 2021 and 2022). From this period, Ferrari can only boast two brand titles (2007 and 2008) and one drivers' world championship title (2007 with Kimi Räikkönen).



Mercedes-Benz competed in the premier class back in the 1950s and officially returned in 2012. As Formula 1 entered the turbo hybrid era, the brand with the star dominated for years, predominantly thanks to outstanding engines: Eight constructors' titles in a row, from 2014 to 2021, 112 victories in that span.



Red Bull Racing had to make do with partner Renault, which had missed the step into the new engine era. Only with partner Honda did things start to look up for RBR.





The beginnings

What many fans no longer know is that the roots of Red Bull Racing go back to Sir Jackie Stewart. For the history of Red Bull Racing begins with "Stewart Grand Prix". But the team of the former Tyrrell star only danced for three summers. The three-time Formula 1 champion sold the racing team to Ford at the end of 1999, the US corporation turned it into Jaguar - and promptly drove behind for years. After five years, Ford had had enough and was looking for buyers.



Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz sensed an opportunity to turn the team into a winning racing team. He appointed Christian Horner as team boss, and from 2005 the former Jaguar team competed as Red Bull Racing. In its first year, RBR scored more points than Jaguar had in the previous two years!



Another Scot played a fundamental role: David Coulthard. Not only did he bring his experience to the table, he was also able to help bring the man to Milton Keynes in November 2005 who was to lay the foundation for eleven world championship titles - the acknowledged best Formula 1 technician of today, Adrian Newey.



Breakthrough in Monaco 2006: David Coulthard in third place in Monte Carlo. Curious that Red Bull Racing was advertising the new Superman movie at this race. And so Coulthard became the first Formula 1 racing driver to stand on the podium after a World Championship race wearing a superhero cape.



Behind the scenes, Newey was turning things around. The Englishman recounts in his book "How to Build a Car": "In the first meetings I felt resistance, in the sense of - we already know what we have to do. The most worrying thing I found was that one of the leading engineers said, 'We at Jaguar ...' When it became clear that nothing was going to change, I sacked three engineers, then finally something moved."





The Vettel era

In 2007, the RB3 model, the first car penned by Adrian Newey, hit the track. Red Bull Racing, which had used Cosworth power in 2005 and Ferrari engines in 2006, now worked with Renault.



Mark Webber joined the team alongside David Coulthard. The Australian almost won the rain-soaked Japanese GP, but during a safety car phase, he was cut down by the very man who would replace Coulthard and become a four-time world champion for Red Bull Racing - Sebastian Vettel.



Adrian Newey: "The two complemented each other perfectly. Mark had an excellent sense of aerodynamics. And Seb was very strong on mechanics, engine and tyres. You can't have it better as a technician."



For years Red Bull Racing was misjudged in the paddock as a fun team - the loudest music, the cleverest marketing, the most beautiful women, the humorous look at the sport in the form of a paddock newspaper. It was not until 2009 that the competition fully realised how serious Dietrich Mateschitz was about the will to succeed: RBR started winning races. The kick-off was a one-two in China, Vettel ahead of Webber.



In 2010, both Webber and Vettel had chances to win the title. Webber lost important points with a ride-out in South Korea, in the same race Vettel retired due to engine failure, Fernando Alonso says "grazie" in the Ferrari and won. But at the Abu Dhabi world championship finale, the Ferrari command concentrated on Webber to protect Alonso's position, outsider Vettel benefited and led in the world championship when it mattered - at the end.



Vettel became the youngest Formula 1 champion with his victory in the dramatic finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2010.



Thanks to outstanding aerodynamics and good race strategy, thanks to a decade-long talent Vettel and a solid Webber, title after title followed title: Vettel became world champion four times in a row, RBR won four Constructors' Championships in a row in parallel (2010-2013).





The Verstappen Era

The success machine came to a standstill at the start of 2014 when the team moved into the turbo era: Renault overslept the development. In 2015, it became clear that even the best chassis could not make up for the shortcoming caused by the disappointing Renault engines. Neither performance nor stability was right. For the first time since 2008, no race was won.



In 2016, as in 2014, Ricciardo finished third behind the almost unbeatable Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. In the spring, the hapless Daniil Kvyat was replaced by the rough diamond Max Verstappen, and the Dutchman thanked him by winning the first race for Red Bull Racing, in Spain.



In 2017, Red Bull Racing only got going in the early summer, with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo suffering from the fragility of the Renault engines. When the car was running, RBR was at the music: Ricciardo held his nerve in the chaotic Azerbaijan GP and triumphed, Verstappen won in Malaysia and Mexico.



In 2018, the upward trend was confirmed: four victories (Ricciardo in China and Monaco, Verstappen in Austria and Mexico), actually it should have been five, had Max not stumbled over Esteban Ocon in Brazil.





Honda is coming

From 2019, Red Bull Racing had a real factory partner for the first time: Honda. Max Verstappen finished third in the World Championship in both 2019 and 2020, winning a further five races in that time.



Then in 2021, the Dutchman's crowning achievement: Max Verstappen's first World Championship title, after the dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi.



In 2022, Max followed up with his second drivers' world championship title in Japan, and Red Bull Racing captured its first constructors' trophy in nine years at the US Grand Prix - one day after the death of "Mr. Red Bull" Dietrich Mateschitz.



Another world championship title, a day of Rolling Stones music in the RBR pit, the team in jeans - Didi Mateschitz would have loved that day.



In 2023, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen set off early for a successful title defence. Max: "We have an even stronger car than last year."



And this flight of fancy is far from over: against the backdrop of stable regulations, Red Bull Racing will probably be the team to beat in 2024 and 2025 as well.





Constructors' Cup: The Winners

1958 Vanvall

1959 Cooper

1960 Cooper

1961 Ferrari

1962 BRM

1963 Lotus

1964 Ferrari

1965 Lotus

1966 Brabham

1967 Brabham

1968 Lotus

1969 Matra

1970 Lotus

1971 Tyrrell

1972 Lotus

1973 Lotus

1974 McLaren

1975 Ferrari

1976 Ferrari

1977 Ferrari

1978 Lotus

1979 Ferrari

1980 Williams

1981 Williams

1982 Ferrari

1983 Ferrari

1984 McLaren

1985 McLaren

1986 Williams

1987 Williams

1988 McLaren

1989 McLaren

1990 McLaren

1991 McLaren

1992 Williams

1993 Williams

1994 Williams

1995 Benetton

1996 Williams

1997 Williams

1998 McLaren

1999 Ferrari

2000 Ferrari

2001 Ferrari

2002 Ferrari

2003 Ferrari

2004 Ferrari

2005 Renault

2006 Renault

2007 Ferrari

2008 Ferrari

2009 BrawnGP

2010 Red Bull Racing

2011 Red Bull Racing

2012 Red Bull Racing

2013 Red Bull Racing

2014 Mercedes

2015 Mercedes

2016 Mercedes

2017 Mercedes

2018 Mercedes

2019 Mercedes

2020 Mercedes

2021 Mercedes

2022 Red Bull Racing

2023 Red Bull Racing





Red Bull Racing - the drivers

2005: David Coulthard (GB), Christian Klien (A), Tonio Liuzzi (I)

2006: David Coulthard, Christian Klien, Robert Doornbos (NL)

2007: David Coulthard, Mark Webber (AUS)

2008: David Coulthard, Mark Webber

2009: Sebastian Vettel (D), Mark Webber

2010: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2011: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2012: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2013: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2014: Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)

2015: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat (RU)

2016: Daniel Ricciardo, Kvyat, Max Verstappen (NL)

2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly (F), Alex Albon (T)

2020: Max Verstappen, Albon

2021: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez (MEX)

2022: Verstappen, Pérez

2023: Verstappen, Pérez



Red Bull Racing - the engines

2005: Cosworth

2006: Ferrari

2007-2018: Renault

Since 2019: Honda



Red Bull Racing - the interim balance

6 Drivers' World Championship titles (Vettel 2010-2013, Verstappen 2021/2022)

6 Constructors' Cups (2010-2013, 2022 and 2023)

363 Grands Prix

92 pole positions

93 best race laps

107 victories

28 double wins

257 podium finishes

6187 leading laps

7011 World Championship points