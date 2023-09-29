Adrian Newey at the drawing board: "I'm a dinosaur".

Englishman Adrian Newey is the most outstanding Formula One designer of the past thirty years. And he prefers to stand at the drawing board. The 64-year-old says why he feels most at home there.

Adrian Newey's successes in Formula 1 are unique: 207 Grands Prix have been won with racing cars for which the Englishman, now 64, has been responsible.

Since 2006, Newey has been head of Red Bull Technology, Red Bull's design department for motorsport and special projects. And Newey's working style is also special: while most race car designers sit at the computer screen, Adrian prefers to work at the drawing board. In the Formula 1 podcast Beyond The Grid he explained why he feels most comfortable there.

Adrian Newey says: "Well, I'm a dinosaur, but that just suits me. At the end of the day, it's both: whether it's classic pen on the drawing board or on the computer screen, it's about putting ideas into a form so that those ideas can be developed further."

"When it comes to aerodynamics, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) plays a major role today, i.e. how the airflow around a car is represented. Corresponding programmes provide a wonderful tool for visualising the flow. But it wasn't until the mid-1990s that these programs matured to the point where you could really work with them. I look at CFD simulations or images, and then I sketch some ideas on the board about it."



"But why the drawing board? I just feel at home in that form of expression, I always compare it to a language. The board is the language I am most familiar with and in which I can express myself best. I think drawing has to come from the subconscious, and that's how it is with me."



"CAD, computer aided design (M.B.) only became more usable in the mid-1990s, the first CAD systems were still quite mechanical. People had to put a lot of effort into how to use this tool rather than how to implement their ideas."



"Today it's different. CAD has become very high-level and user-friendly. A young engineer who has grown up with it works with CAD as from the subconscious as I do at the drawing board. So that's the language for him in which he can best express himself."



"Obviously I still have quite a useful ability to visualise 3D ideas and then put them on paper, 2D. Younger technicians don't take that intermediate step. They work directly on the screen in 3D. I'll never reach that stage, I know that, but it's not that important to me either."



