The tough Marko School: "Incredible opportunities"

Christian Klien basically sums it up: "You can like it or not. At the end of the day, you have to say that it worked for Red Bull, the way they do it." The Austrian went through the Red Bull school, which is famous but also infamous.

Mainly because of motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who is known for not being squeamish with drivers. The most recent example is Nyck de Vries, who had to leave AlphaTauri during the current season. Now the Dutchman was not a classic RB pupil, but even his own people experience the performance principle, which is sometimes painful.

The success proves Marko right, currently the racing team dominates Formula 1, already celebrated the Constructors' title, and will probably give Max Verstappen another high in Qatar next weekend. For the third time in a row.

Verstappen is the prime example of a successful young driver, but the Dutchman is also an extreme example with his early start and rise.

Three former drivers talk to formula1.com about Red Bull Racing's junior programme.

Vitantonio Liuzzi: "We all know how much time, effort and money it takes to become a Formula One driver and I don't know if I would ever have made it to Formula One without Red Bull. It's so important for a driver to be supported by a company like Red Bull because they really give you wings. Of course, the results have to come, and sometimes Red Bull are known for being, shall we say, harsh in their decisions - especially Dr Marko! But they give the young generation incredible opportunities."

Christian Klien: "For me, the Junior Team was very important. I've had a very close relationship with Red Bull since my go-karting days, and I was presented with my first helmet by Didi Mateschitz. I would say it's a bit tougher than other programmes because that's Helmut's style, he's a tough guy in that respect. At the end of the day, Helmut is just looking for that one special driver every 10 years, like Sebastian or Max now. I'm sure that's very hard for a lot of riders, and I felt that too."

"On the other hand, you have to say that a lot of riders get a chance. If they bring you through the junior categories, F4, F3, F2, close to Formula 1 and sometimes it just doesn't work out because there's no space or you're not one hundred per cent talented enough in their opinion, then you still have a lot of opportunities in your career. At the end of the day, you have to say it worked out for Red Bull, the way they do it. You can like it or not. Even though it's very hard and difficult, at the end of the day it's a loyal business."

David Coulthard: "I know there is criticism of the programme. People say, 'They've just thrown drivers out.' What I would say to that - and this is not at all with a Red Bull hat on - is that an opportunity comes, you get an opportunity to take it. And if the industry as a whole feels that you've been bamboozled, name me one driver who has come out of the Red Bull system and then gone all the way to the top at Ferrari, Mercedes or whoever. That didn't happen. Carlos Sainz decided to move on and that's done him a lot of good, but others who have been dropped, nobody has picked them up."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5