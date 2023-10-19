Kimi Räikkönen: Move to Italy before Switzerland

Italian media report: Formula 1 champion Kimi Räikkönen will live in Como in future and give up his residence in Switzerland - because of his son Robin's karting career.

Since 2009, 21-time GP winner Kimi Räikkönen has been living in Switzerland, more precisely in Baar (Canton Zug). At the time, he bought a villa there for around 30 million euros. But now my colleague Leo Turrini writes in his blog "Profondo Rosso": "Kimi will leave Switzerland and move to Como with his family."

The regional newspaper "La Provincia di Como" has also reported that the 2007 Formula 1 champion, for the time being the last GP star as world champion with Ferrari, will come to Como, a house has been bought and is currently being renovated according to the Finn's wishes. However, this renovation could take until 2025.

The reason for the change of scenery, according to the Provincia di Como: the karting career of Kimi's son Robin (8). The "South Garda Karting" track in Lonato is about 160 kilometres away from Como, and "Iceman" Kimi wants to have a shorter way to the Italian kart tracks than from Baar.

Robin Räikkönen won his first kart race this year, beating competitors some of whom are three years older and considerably more experienced.