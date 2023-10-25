FIA President Ben Sulayem: Gone through hell

The process surrounding Michael Andretti's racing team's entry into Formula 1 has caused a lot of turmoil. This was the case from the very beginning, as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals.

Earlier this year, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem unleashed something he himself had not expected. When he started "an expression of interest process for prospective new teams in the FIA Formula One World Championship", things went crazy. For him, because as he now revealed in Austin, he was apparently approached, sometimes violently, for the plans.

As is well known, they are now concrete. The world federation has given Michael Andretti's racing team the green light to join the team and has accepted the US American's application.

Theoretically, Andretti could therefore have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, and the field would then be 22 cars strong. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is in order.

Because now the US American has to find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). And there has been resistance for some time. Ben Sulayem has obviously felt this too.

Without pointing the finger at any particular person or organisation, he addressed the death of his son Saif in Austin, who was killed in a car accident in Dubai at the beginning of March: "I've been through hell," he said.

And launched into, "I ask myself, 'What did I do to deserve all these attacks in February and March?' They attacked me the day I opened the expression of interest," Ben Sulayem said.

"Even when my son died, they attacked me, insulted me, just to break me for opening up Formula One to the whole world. It was unnecessary, counterproductive and not good for business. They can say what they want. At the end of the day, I was elected to take care of the sport. Nothing goes into my pocket. We don't have shareholders, we don't have a board to divide the money, so my job is different from theirs. That is very clear," Ben Sulayem raged.

Asked why the attacks were made against him, he said he did not know: "Just because I opened an expression of interest. We have a contract (the Concorde agreement) for 12 (teams). To have 12 and say 'no, you may not'.... I'm here for motorsport, for the spirit of the sport. You look at the money as a piece of the pie and you will share it."

But he also made it clear that he will do so again. "If there is another reliable, worthy team, I will reopen the expression of interest for that. That's how it will happen."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10