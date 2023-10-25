FIA President Ben Sulayem: Gone through hell
Earlier this year, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem unleashed something he himself had not expected. When he started "an expression of interest process for prospective new teams in the FIA Formula One World Championship", things went crazy. For him, because as he now revealed in Austin, he was apparently approached, sometimes violently, for the plans.
As is well known, they are now concrete. The world federation has given Michael Andretti's racing team the green light to join the team and has accepted the US American's application.
Theoretically, Andretti could therefore have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, and the field would then be 22 cars strong. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is in order.
Because now the US American has to find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). And there has been resistance for some time. Ben Sulayem has obviously felt this too.
Without pointing the finger at any particular person or organisation, he addressed the death of his son Saif in Austin, who was killed in a car accident in Dubai at the beginning of March: "I've been through hell," he said.
And launched into, "I ask myself, 'What did I do to deserve all these attacks in February and March?' They attacked me the day I opened the expression of interest," Ben Sulayem said.
"Even when my son died, they attacked me, insulted me, just to break me for opening up Formula One to the whole world. It was unnecessary, counterproductive and not good for business. They can say what they want. At the end of the day, I was elected to take care of the sport. Nothing goes into my pocket. We don't have shareholders, we don't have a board to divide the money, so my job is different from theirs. That is very clear," Ben Sulayem raged.
Asked why the attacks were made against him, he said he did not know: "Just because I opened an expression of interest. We have a contract (the Concorde agreement) for 12 (teams). To have 12 and say 'no, you may not'.... I'm here for motorsport, for the spirit of the sport. You look at the money as a piece of the pie and you will share it."
But he also made it clear that he will do so again. "If there is another reliable, worthy team, I will reopen the expression of interest for that. That's how it will happen."
