On the death of Erich Zakowski (Zakspeed)

On the morning of 4 November 2023, we received the sad news that Erich Zakowski had died shortly before his 90th birthday (25 November). In the 1970s and 1980s, the native of East Prussia was not only one of the most colourful, but above all one of the most imaginative minds in German motorsport.

When you think of "Zak", marvellous racing cars drift past in front of your inner eye. Yellow-green Escort, black Escort, turbo Capri in all sponsor colours, red-white-blue Mustang in the USA - they are all his legacy to the racing community, without which a long period of motorsport would have been unthinkable.

Countless national and international successes bear witness to the creative power of the unstoppable technician and his team. And yet his life's work was also overshadowed by setbacks and disappointments.

"I still haven't come to terms with it all," Erich Zakowski once said thoughtfully more than a decade ago - and nothing decisive changed until his death.

Behind the man with the most famous silver mane on the racing scene lie countless successful years, but also sad, disappointing experiences.

Both the one and the other have been widely publicised in the media. Until the very end, Zak sat pensively on the couch in his cosy home in Balkhausen - with a view of the Nürburg one kilometre away.



In order to characterise Erich Zakowski as a person a little, I can tell you about my personal experiences: Because the chemistry between us was right, I couldn't resist his offer to work for him.



However, after half a trial year, we realised that our joint idea of bundling Zakspeed's legal and PR matters in my hands could not be implemented in the way we had intended.



The way Erich handled this situation is indicative of his philanthropic nature: "I'll leave you free to look around for a suitable job, and until you find something suitable, I'll be happy for you to work for us." You can look for a boss like that for a long time.



At the time, the two of us not only divorced on the best of terms, as they say, but as true friends. Looking back, I realise that Erich's charisma made it difficult to do PR for and with him.



When I moved to BMW in 1981, Erich's and my paths crossed again and again. And these meetings were always characterised by the warmth that made so many people like Erich so much.



After his extraordinarily successful time in touring and production car racing, he had decided to embark on his Formula 1 adventure, and as we Germans naturally stuck together, the BMW drivers often got together with him.



And so I was one of those who brought Zak into contact with Wolfgang-Peter Flohr. In any case, the collaboration between the two of them on the racetrack turned out to be extremely beneficial: The Zakspeed BMW M3s were an integral part of the top events in the German Touring Car Championship from 1987 to 1989.



Virtually nothing remained of his former empire of car dealerships, lorry dealerships and the world-famous Zakspeed racing department. From his humble beginnings in 1968, he worked his way up to the highest classes of professional racing.



His super-fast Ford Escort and Ford Capri Turbo, in which Dieter Glemser, Hans Heyer and Klaus Ludwig won the German Racing Championship, are legendary. Five championship titles there for Zakspeed, more successful than any other DRM team.



But Erich Zakowski wanted even more. He had to follow the lure of Formula 1.



Inspired by the performance of the four-cylinder turbo he had developed, Zak even took the step of building the Formula 1 chassis himself. However, success did not materialise. The gap to the rich teams of McLaren, Brabham, Williams, Ferrari and Co. was too great. Just two championship points were a small reward for the hard work - 5th place in Imola 1987 for Martin Brundle.



The switch from their own controlled engine to the unreliable eight-cylinder Yamaha heralded the end of the Zakspeed F1 era: The sponsors jumped ship and 1989 was the end.



The only ray of hope in those years was another successful touring car engagement: Eric van de Poele won the hotly contested DTM in 1987 with the Zakspeed-BMW M3.



After that, things went quiet around Erich.



He, who had always been in the limelight, where all the drivers were ranked, gradually lost control of his company group. "I was unaware of what was happening for a long time. I still don't know exactly today. Suddenly I owned practically nothing." His sons Peter, himself a very good racing driver for a long time, and Philipp are involved in professional motorsport.



After a few years on the Canary Islands, Zakowski returned to Balkhausen, just a short drive away from his beloved Nürburgring. A last small, quiet happiness after an eventful professional life in big motorsport.



Thank you for all the great moments and feelings that you gave to motorsport and to us, dear Erich!





