Lando Norris: "Never been a fan of opening shows"

The race weekend in Las Vegas is presented as the biggest sports show in the world and not every Formula 1 driver is happy about that: Lando Norris shows little enthusiasm for the hustle and bustle next to the race track.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen delivers a magnificent display of his skills weekend after weekend, but when it comes to standing on a stage and entertaining the audience, the Red Bull Racing star is much less enthusiastic. In Las Vegas, he bluntly stated that he feels like a clown at events such as the opening show and the Dutchman is not alone in his attitude to these performances outside the cockpit.

McLaren star Lando Norris does not criticise the show elements in Las Vegas as clearly as Max Verstappen, but he emphasises: "The show is definitely bigger than it was a few years ago. But to be honest, I just want to come here and put my foot down in the car. I've never been a big fan of opening shows like we've had here. It doesn't give me much pleasure."

"Sure, it's part of it, and I'm not complaining about it at all," admits the 24-year-old Briton. "But I chose this job because I like being behind the wheel and racing. I've never been the type to really enjoy these show elements. But as I said, I guess it's part of the business."

When asked how special the race weekend in Las Vegas feels, Norris' answer is also less than euphoric: "I guess it does feel a bit different because it's a night race and also because of all the glamour. But for us it's just one of many race weekends. I'm focussing on my work and on preparing well for the race."

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02 Pérez 258

03 Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



