Lando Norris: "Never been a fan of opening shows"
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen delivers a magnificent display of his skills weekend after weekend, but when it comes to standing on a stage and entertaining the audience, the Red Bull Racing star is much less enthusiastic. In Las Vegas, he bluntly stated that he feels like a clown at events such as the opening show and the Dutchman is not alone in his attitude to these performances outside the cockpit.
McLaren star Lando Norris does not criticise the show elements in Las Vegas as clearly as Max Verstappen, but he emphasises: "The show is definitely bigger than it was a few years ago. But to be honest, I just want to come here and put my foot down in the car. I've never been a big fan of opening shows like we've had here. It doesn't give me much pleasure."
"Sure, it's part of it, and I'm not complaining about it at all," admits the 24-year-old Briton. "But I chose this job because I like being behind the wheel and racing. I've never been the type to really enjoy these show elements. But as I said, I guess it's part of the business."
When asked how special the race weekend in Las Vegas feels, Norris' answer is also less than euphoric: "I guess it does feel a bit different because it's a night race and also because of all the glamour. But for us it's just one of many race weekends. I'm focussing on my work and on preparing well for the race."
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02 Pérez 258
03 Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12