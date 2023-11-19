Las Vegas Grand Prix: Parade of world stars

The Formula 1 World Championship race on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit broke all the moulds in terms of the parade of celebrities from the world of sport and show business - a showcase for the stars in the glittering city.

Formula 1 wanted to put on the greatest show on earth in Las Vegas. As far as the action on the racetrack is concerned, this is certainly open to debate.

But nobody can deny it: Never in more than 70 years of Formula 1 have more celebrities from entertainment and sport tripped over their feet at a Grand Prix.

And the VIPs were welcomed in style, a bit like the Oscars in Hollywood - on a red carpet.

Here is a list, without any claim to completeness:



Brad Pitt (actor)

Heidi Klum (model)

Gordon Ramsey (chef)

Rod Stewart (singer)

Journey (rock band)

Keith Urban (singer)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (footballer)

Paris Hilton (DJ and entrepreneur)

Rob McElhenney (actor and author)

Kylie Minogue (singer)

John Boyega (actor)

Usain Bolt (track and field athlete)

Patrick Dempsey (actor)

Steve Aoki (DJ)

Thirty Seconds to Mars (rock band with Jared Leto)

will.i.am (musician)

Tiesto (DJ)

Blue Man Group (performance artist)

John Legend (singer)

David Beckham (football legend)

Shaq O'Neal (basketball legend)

Rihanna (Singer)

Martin Garrix (DJ)

Lindsey Vonn (skiing legend)

Caroline Wozniacki (tennis player)

Daniel Craig (actor)

Ryan Reynolds (actor)

Tokio Hotel (rock band)

Shaun White (snowboarder)

Tom Hardy (actor)

Lupita Nyong'o (actress)

Cilian Murphy (actor)

Tom Brady (American football legend)

Michael B. Jordan (actor)

Travis Kelce (American football, boyfriend of Taylor Swift)

Renée Zellweger (actress)

Patrick Mahomes (American football)

Robert Trujillo (bassist of the rock band Metallica)

Marshmello (DJ)

LeBron James (basketball player)

Rita Ora (singer)

Nobu Matshuhisa (chef)

Giada de Laurentiis (film producer)

Tommy Hilfiger (fashion designer)

James Corden (actor)

U2 (rock band)

Justin Bieber (singer)

Mickey Rourke (actor)

Jerry Bruckheimer (producer)

Cara Delevingne (model and actress)





